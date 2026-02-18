Manny Pacquiao to Face 42-Year-Old Former Champion in April Match

Manny Pacquiao's recent return to boxing has lured another former champion out of retirement to face him in the ring.

Nine months after fighting WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a draw, 'Pac-Man' is scheduled for his second fight since coming out of retirement.

Following a lengthy search for his next opponent, Pacquiao is booked to face former WBO super lightweight champion Ruslan Provodnikov in an exhibition bout in April, Banner Promotions announced Tuesday night.

🚨 Manny ‘PacMan’ Pacquiao will return to the ring against ‘The Siberian Rocky’, Former World Champion Ruslan Provodnikov in a ten-round welterweight exhibition matchup on Saturday, April 18 live from the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.🚨



Provodnikov, 42, has not fought since June 2016, when he dropped a unanimous decision to John Molina Jr. He has not hinted at a potential return since and has been working in politics and lawmaking post-retirement.

A one-time world champion, Provodnikov has been in the ring with the likes of former titleholders Tim Bradley, Chris Algieri and Lucas Matthysse, who each beat him by decision at the tail end of his career.

Pacquiao and Provodnikov's 10-round welterweight exhibition will headline a Banner Promotions fight card on April 18 at the Thomas & Mack Center on the Campus of UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be co-promoted by Manny Pacquiao Promotions and sponsored by Indistry Media.

Manny Pacquiao's prolonged search ends with Ruslan Provodnikov

After months of teasing another fight since his draw with Barrios, Pacquiao's official announcement comes way out of left field. The 47-year-old 's name has been connected to multiple potential welterweight opponents in the last three months, but no rumors even suggested the retired Provodnikov was an option.

Pacquiao initially teased a Jan. 24 return, with a plan to headline a fight card under his own banner, Manny Pacquiao Promotions. He did not name an opponent, and the entire night eventually fell through, with the date coming and going.

Pacquiao expressed interest in fighting WBA welterweight champion Rolando 'Rolly' Romero, either at his Jan. 24 event or at a later date. The two sides supposedly engaged in preliminary contract negotiations, but that matchup quickly fizzled.

Pacquiao then teased a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition setting. Mayweather had already announced his plan to fight Mike Tyson at that point, but nothing had been signed. The Mayweather-Pacquiao rumors officially dissipated when 'Money' doubled down on his bout with Tyson, which is tentatively scheduled for April 25.

The search has now concluded with Provodnikov, who will end a decade-long layoff for what will likely be one final boxing paycheck.

