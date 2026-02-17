Callum Smith vs David Morrell Confirmed For Light Heavyweight Interim Title

Callum Smith and David Morrell are set to lock horns for 'Mundo's' interim WBO World Light Heavyweight title in a highly-anticipated bout.

The bout will take place on April 18 at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Smith's hometown and will be broadcast live on DAZN, Matchroom Boxing has announced.

Both Smith and Morrell competed in 'Fight of the Year' contenders in 2025, as fans can anticipate an action-packed fight. The bout has now been finalized after the fight was ordered by the WBO in 2025.

Callum Smith aiming to make first interim title defense against David Morrell

In February 2025, Smith claimed the interim WBO title when he took on fellow countryman Joshua Buatsi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Competing on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol, Smith and Buatsi stole the show in a back-and-forth affair. Despite both men having success in the bout, it was the Liverpudlian who got his hand raised.

The unanimous decision victory would see Smith claim the interim title, as well as improve his record ot 31-2. It was his second-consecutive victory following a TKO loss to Beterbiev in 2024, when Smith was unable to dethrone the unified champion.

The former WBA World Super Middleweight champion will now return to his hometown of Liverpool, where he will make his ninth appearance at the M&S Bank Arena (formerly Echo Arena).

Smith has a perfect record of 8-0 at the venue, with his most recent fight there coming in the form of a unanimous decision win over John Ryder in 2019.

Cuban fighter Morrell, 28, will be making his first British appearance when he takes on Smith. In February 2025, he also had an incredible fight of his own, when he took on pound-for-pound star David Benavidez.

Losing the bout via unanimous decision, Morrell lost his WBA 'Regular' title at light heavyweight. However, he was able to bounce back from the loss in July.

In a controversial decision, Morrell was awarded the victory over Imam Khataev on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda. Despite being knocked down, Morrell increased his professional record to 12-1.

Morrell, who represented Cuba at an amateur level, made his professional debut in 2019. Prior to his meeting with Benavidez, he had won 9 of his 11 fights by way of knockout. As for Smith, he has been a professional since 2012.

There are currently no undercard bouts announced for the event.

