Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte: Odds, Prediction, How to Watch & Live Stream
Moses Itauma is set for the toughest fight of his life as he takes on a true veteran in Dillian Whyte next. Itauma (12-0-0, 10KOs) has long been touted as the second coming of Mike Tyson for his knockout prowess at the age of 20.
The Slovakia-born British heavyweight knocked out Mike Balogun in the second round in his last fight in May. In Tyson-esque style, Itauma is making a quick turnaround but has a massive challenge against the veteran Whyte (31-3-0, 21 KOs).
With a win, Itauma can stake his claim as a top contender in the heavyweight division. Whyte isn't playing around, though, as the 37-year-old is keen to hand the young Itauma a reality check. Ahead of the intriguing contest, let's have a look at the odds and prediction for the fight.
Odda courtesy of Draftkings
Itauma vs Whyte moneyline odds
Moneyline: Moses Itauma (-1200), Dillian Whyte (+650)
Itauma vs Whyte knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Moses Itauma (-450), Dillian Whyte (+850)
Itauma vs Whyte decision odds
Decision: Moses Itauma (+550), Dillian Whyte (+2000)
Itauma vs Whyte total rounds
Total rounds: 4.5 (Over -135, Under +100)
Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte prediction
It's true Itauma has never fought someone of Whyte's calibre and experience. That said, his talent and quality are undeniable. Itauma is not only a slugger but is technically sound, which is exactly what he needs against Whyte.
Whyte has lost to Tyson Fury, Alexander Povetkin, and Anthony Joshua, all three fights by knockout, making him susceptible to suffer the same fate against Itauma, whose last eight opponents haven't seen the third round.
Itauma should come out with a plan and start executing it before catching 37-year-old Whyte with a big shot early in the fight, potentially before the halfway point of the contest. His knockout count should rise to 11 in Riyadh and set him up for bigger names in the current heavyweight landscape.
Winner: Moses Itauma by KO
Itauma vs Whyte date
Date: August 16, 2025
Itauma vs Whyte time
Time: Main event ringwalk approx. 5:20 p.m. ET / 2:20 p.m. PT
Itauma vs Whyte location
Location: anb Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
How to watch Itauma vs Whyte
TV/Stream: DAZN PPV
Itauma vs Whyte card
Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte: Heavyweight
Nick Ball vs Sam Goodman: WBA featheweight title
Ray Ford vs Abraham Nova: Super featherweight
Filip Hrgovic vs David Adeleye: Heavyweight
Hayato Tsutsumi vs Qais Ashfaq: Super featherweight
