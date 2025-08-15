Boxing Tonight (8/15/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch For Every Fight Tonight
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Omar Trinidad vs Lorenzo Parra
Omar Trinidad vs Lorenzo Parra (10 rounds, featherweight)
Mizuki Hiruta vs Naomy Cardenas Gomez (12 rounds for Hiruta's WBO women's junior bantamweight title)
Lupita Medina vs Rubi Guiterrez (8 rounds, women's atomweight)
Abel Mejia vs Sebastian Guiterrez (6 rounds, junior lightweight)
Angel Carrillo vs Damien Basulto (4 rounds, junior featherweight)
Abraham Morales vs Nesly Trezile (4 rounds, junior lightweight)
Time: 9 p.m. ET (Main event ringwalk approx. 11 p.m. ET)
Watch: UFC Fight Pass
Location: Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, California
Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov vs William Foster III
Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov vs William Foster III (10 rounds, super featherweight)
Starling Castillo vs. Shinard Bunch (10 rounds, super welterweight)
Marques Valle vs. Luis Georges (10 rounds, middleweight)
Dominic Valle vs Iron Alvarez (8 rounds, junior lightweight)
Weljon Mindoro vs Dormedes Potes (8 rounds, middleweight)
Miguel Mendez vs Andrew Flamm (4 rounds, junior welterweight)
Kenyan Valle vs Lai Thang
Noah Timoteo vs Alexander Taylor
Time: 6 p.m. ET (Main event ringwalk approx. 11 p.m. ET)
Watch: ProBox TV
Location: ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida
