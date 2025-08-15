Boxing

Boxing Tonight (8/15/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch For Every Fight Tonight

Every fight in boxing tonight.

Boxing On SI Staff

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Omar Trinidad vs Lorenzo Parra

Omar Trinidad vs Lorenzo Parra (10 rounds, featherweight)

Mizuki Hiruta vs Naomy Cardenas Gomez (12 rounds for Hiruta's WBO women's junior bantamweight title)

Lupita Medina vs Rubi Guiterrez (8 rounds, women's atomweight)

Abel Mejia vs Sebastian Guiterrez (6 rounds, junior lightweight)

Angel Carrillo vs Damien Basulto (4 rounds, junior featherweight)

Abraham Morales vs Nesly Trezile (4 rounds, junior lightweight)

Time: 9 p.m. ET (Main event ringwalk approx. 11 p.m. ET)

Watch: UFC Fight Pass

Location: Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, California

Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov vs William Foster III

Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov vs William Foster III (10 rounds, super featherweight)

Starling Castillo vs. Shinard Bunch (10 rounds, super welterweight)

Marques Valle vs. Luis Georges (10 rounds, middleweight)

Dominic Valle vs Iron Alvarez (8 rounds, junior lightweight)

Weljon Mindoro vs Dormedes Potes (8 rounds, middleweight)

Miguel Mendez vs Andrew Flamm (4 rounds, junior welterweight)

Kenyan Valle vs Lai Thang

Noah Timoteo vs Alexander Taylor

Time: 6 p.m. ET (Main event ringwalk approx. 11 p.m. ET)

Watch: ProBox TV

Location: ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida

The Latest Boxing News

Dillian Whyte Opens Up On Retirement Ahead Of Moses Itauma Matchup

Roy Jones Claims Floyd Mayweather's Career Was Eclipsed By Manny Pacquiao

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Undercard Fighter Blasts Don King For ‘Fake News'

Frank Warren Shares Major News On Potential Oleksandr Usyk vs Joseph Parker Fight

Published
Boxing On SI Staff
BOXING ON SI STAFF

Our team is committed to bringing boxing fans the latest news across the world of boxing. Covering every promotion and fighter, the team delivers breaking stories, news, analysis and more.