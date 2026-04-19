MVP Releases Shadasia Green Statement After Scary Knockout Loss to Lani Daniels

One day after the scariest night of her life, Shadasia Green is already planning her return to the ring.

Green was on the wrong end of one of the most vicious finishing sequences of the year when Lani Daniels beat her into submission in the ninth round of the MVPW 02 co-main event. Although Green did not get knocked unconscious, she would be gently lowered onto a stool after the stoppage before requiring a stretcher to take her out of the ring and into a nearby ambulance.

The aftermath left fans worried about Green's well-being, but the 36-year-old provided an optimistic update on Saturday. In a statement from Most Valuable Promotions, 'The Sweet Terminator' thanked her support system while declaring that she would be "coming back better than ever."

"Thank you to all of my fans for all your incredible support," Green's statement read. "During the final rounds of last night's fight, I suffered some injuries. I'm currently resting and recovering, and I look forward to coming back better than ever. I truly appreciate all the love."

Official statement from MVP’s Shadasia Green.



MVP is working closely with Shadasia and her family. Collectively we want to thank the New York State Athletic Commission, Madison Square Garden and the attending hospital for their leadership and care. pic.twitter.com/SI0pBjhl8o — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 18, 2026

Daniels landed several fight-changing blows throughout the fight and finally forced the stoppage with a violent flurry at the beginning of the ninth round. Green, who could do nothing but shell up in the corner, did not go down throughout the sequence, but was in visible pain and could not stand on her own the second the referee intervened.

Green's update is a good sign, considering many initially believed she might have suffered career-ending damage. It would still be a major surprise to see her back in action anytime within the next 12 months.

Green woke up on Friday as the IBF, WBO and The Ring female super middleweight champion. She was a sizable favorite to beat Daniels, who entered the fight off back-to-back losses, but ended up suffering the worst loss of her career.

Lani Daniels wins another belt with brutal Shadasia Green KO

Apr 15, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Ronda Rousey speaks at the press conference for the Most Valuable Promotions MMA card at Palladium Theater. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The widespread concern for Green largely overshadowed Daniels' impressive performance with her back against the wall. Nobody blamed her for losing her nine-fight unbeaten streak to Claressa Shields, but many wrote Daniels off after she went on to lose her next fight to the lesser-known Sarah Scheurich.

Although a former champion, the 37-year-old Daniels seemed to be in the twilight of her career before putting together her best performance against Green.

Green is now left without a world title belt for the first time in nearly two years. She held the WBO title since November 2024 and added the IBF and The Ring belts to her collection with an upset win over Savannah Marshall eight months later.