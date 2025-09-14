Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev Odds And Prediction
Pound-for-pound superstar Naoya Inoue puts his undisputed super bantamweight title on the line against Murodjon Akhmadaliev on September 14. The fight takes place at the IG Arena in Nagoya, Japan.
Inoue (30-0-0, 27 KOs) is coming off an action-packed win against Ramon Cardenas. 'The Monster' was dropped early in the fight but came back in an impressive manner to stop Cardenas. Akhmadaliev (14-1-0, 11 KOs) is known for his power, making it a battle of two punchers who love to throw down.
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the contest.
Odds courtesy of Draftkings
Inoue vs Akhmadaliev moneyline odds
Moneyline: Inoue (-1000), Akhmadaliev (+600)
Inoue vs Akhmadaliev total rounds
Total rounds: 9.5 (Over +100, Under -135)
Inoue vs Akhmadaliev knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Inoue (-260), Akhmadaliev (+1100).
Inoue vs Akhmadaliev decision odds
Decision: Inoue (+320), Akhmadaliev (+1400).
Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev prediction
Akhmadaliev has power and he is looking to stun Inoue. The Uzbek is also technically sound and might catch Inoue with some good shots early. That said, those who have followed Inoue know that 'The Monster' meets fire with fire.
Unlike many other superstar names, Inoue doesn't play it safe and comes to put on a show everytime. It's hard to see this time would be an exception. While Inoue likes a scrap, he is not a slugger by any means and has top-notch technical fundamentals.
With 25 championship fights (23 KO wins) under his belt, he has been fighting the elite for a long time. Akhmadaliev is good and might have his moments in the fight. However, it takes one big moment for a fighter like Inoue to get the job done.
It's hard to bet against 'The Monster' and he should get the job done after the first half of the fight once he figures Akhmadaliev out.
Prediction: Naoya Inoue by seventh round KO.
Inoue vs Akhmadaliev card
Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev: Undisputed Super Bantamweight title
Yoshiki Takei vs Christian Medina Jimenez: WBO Bantamweight title
Yuni Takada vs Ryusei Matsumoto: WBA Regular Minimumweight title
Yudai Murakami vs Taiga Imanaga: Japanese Lightweight title
Ei Go vs Shunpei Ohata: Super Featherweight
Toshiki Shimomachi vs Han Sol Lee: Super Bantamweight
Taisei Ayano vs Yusuke Nawa: Bantamweight
How to watch Inoue vs Akhmadaliev
Stream: Top Rank Facebook Live (Worldwide), Lemino (Japan)
The Latest Boxing News
Ryan Garcia Teases Devin Haney Rematch With Impromptu Faceoff
Canelo Alvarez Scolds Max Kellerman Over Stance About Boxing's Popularity
Mike Tyson Makes Telling 7-Word Floyd Mayweather Fight Prediction