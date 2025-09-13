Ryan Garcia Teases Devin Haney Rematch With Impromptu Faceoff
Ryan Garcia is back to seeking a rematch with Devin Haney.
Since their first fight in April 2024 was overturned to a no-contest, Garcia has gone back and forth between pushing for a rematch and no-selling Haney. He finally got a chance to get face-to-face with Haney for the first time since their fight on Friday night and used the opportunity to tease a rematch with an on-the-spot face-off.
"Round 2," Garcia captioned his post.
Haney entered the first fight as a 7-to-1 favorite, but Garcia took control from the opening round. 'King Ry' clipped Haney with his signature left hook in round one and officially recorded three knockdowns en route to a majority decision victory.
Garcia's impressive performance was marred by the questionable circumstances that surrounded it. After raising red flags all week, Garcia missed weight by three pounds, making him ineligible to win Haney's WBC super lightweight title.
The victory only further diminished when Garcia tested positive for Ostarine after the fight. The result was subsequently overturned to a no-contest, and Garcia was fined and suspended for one year.
Although they have fought just once as professionals, Haney and Garcia faced each other in the ring on six different occasions as amateurs. With their last bout officially ruled a no-contest, they remain dead even, each 3-3-1 against the other.
Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney's similar career paths
Since their last fight, Garcia and Haney have both fought just once. The fighters returned on the same card and were featured in the first boxing fight at Times Square on May 2.
Despite the high-profile opportunity, neither was able to rebuild their fallen stock on the monumental card. Haney picked up a unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez on the undercard, but did so while landing just 70 punches across 12 rounds.
Garcia headlined the event as a massive favorite over Rolando 'Rolly' Romero. Fans expected him to come out and re-introduce himself with a vengeance against another rival.
However, Garcia could never get himself going and was knocked down early en route to a unanimous decision loss. The fight was another uneventful bout, as Garcia and Romero combined to land just 123 punches across 12 rounds.
As of September, neither Garcia nor Haney has their next opponent in line. While Haney appears inclined to reclaim his championship status, the rematch would be the biggest fight either can realistically obtain.
