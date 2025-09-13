Ryan Garcia Teases Devin Haney Rematch With Impromptu Faceoff

5/2 DAZN- Haney W 12 Ramirez

one wouldn't & the other couldn't, as Haney & Ramirez combined to throw just 503 punches- 4th fewest in CompuBox history for a 12-round fight. Haney had a 45-17 edge in power landed, as Ramirez landed 2 or fewer in 11 of 12 rounds. pic.twitter.com/lGgkqsEpfZ