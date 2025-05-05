Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas Results: Inoue Earns Knockout Win In Wild Fight
Naoya Inoue put his undisputed super bantamweight title on the line against Ramon Cardenas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas May 4. Inoue came into the contest looking to add another knockout to his collection.
However, it was Cardenas who earned a huge knockdown in the second round. He caught 'The Monster' with a massive left hand as Inoue looked to land his own shot. Inoue stood back up despite eating a devastating shot.
Inoue eventually started getting into his flow by the fourth round and landed some nice combinations to the head and body on Cardenas. Cardenas, though, began landing his own great shots to Inoue's body during the fifth round.
Inoue looked like he might get the finish in the sixth round, but Cardenas survived. Inoue eventually got the knockdown in the seventh round after landing some superb combinations.
Inoue swarmed Cardenas in the eighth round and eventually got the the finish as the referee stepped in to save Cardenas. The Mexican's heart, though, was on full display as he took everything and more that Inoue had to offer.
Naoya Inoue is now 30-0 with 27 knockout wins. He has once again defended the belt in style and continues to rack up knockout wins.
Naoya Inoue showed he can comeback from adversity. As for Ramon Cardenas, his stock rose despite defeat in a crazy fight.
The Latest Boxing News
Floyd Mayweather Reveals Winnings From Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Bet
Oscar De La Hoya Slams Canelo Alvarez After William Scull Fight: "It's Sad, It Really Is"
Canelo Alvarez Gives 5-Word Verdict On Ryan Garcia's Disappointing Upset Loss
Dmitry Bivol Reacts To Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Announcement