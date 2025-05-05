Canelo Alvarez Gives 5-Word Verdict On Ryan Garcia's Disappointing Upset Loss
Many were hoping to see a vintage performance from "King" Ryan Garcia during his May 2 fight against Rolly Romero in the main event of the highly anticipated Times Square "Fatal Fury" card.
Instead, Garcia produced the worst performance of his career, got dropped in the second round, and suffered an upset defeat to Romero in an overall unexciting fight, putting a cap on a card that didn't come close to delivering.
Garcia was visibly emotional after the loss, and it remains to be seen where he'll go at this point in his career.
If there's any silver lining for Garcia, it's that his performance was far from the only disappointing one of the weekend. Several fighters put together duds, including Saul "Canelo" Alvarez during his May 3 fight against William Scull.
However, the difference between Canelo and Garcia is that Canelo won and Garcia did not. This (combined with him making a reported $100 million) is why Canelo was still in a relatively good mood after his bout ended.
At one point after the Scull fight, Canelo was asked his opinion about Garcia's defeat and sent an honest message.
"I feel sorry for him," Canelo said of Garcia, per Fight Hub TV. "I feel sorry for him, but it's boxing. It's boxing. You know, things happen."
Canelo later added that he doesn't have a specific indication of who Garcia should fight next in his career.
As for Canelo, it was announced as soon as this fight ended that he would be facing Terence Crawford in a September super-fight.
The Latest Boxing News
Claressa Shields Reacts To Video Of Ryan Garcia Crying After Times Square Loss
Oscar De La Hoya Slams Canelo Alvarez After William Scull Fight: "It's Sad, It Really Is"
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Breaks Unfortunate Punches Thrown Record
Rolly Romero's $40k Custom Nike Air Mag 'Marty McFly' Shoes Revealed Ahead Of Ryan Garcia Fight