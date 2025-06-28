Boxing Tonight: Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Odds & Prediction
Jake Paul takes on former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a 10-round clash at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on June 28. Paul heads into the fight with a record of 11-1-0 with seven knockout wins.
Chavez Jr, meanwhile, has experience on his side and holds a record of 54-6-1 with 34 knockout wins, even sharing the ring with world class opponents like Canelo Alvarez. However, he has been through some difficult times and was recently in rehab. Chavez Jr has been in the world of crossover boxing for a while now, taking on UFC fighters Uriah Hall, Anderson Silva, and more.
With a win against Chavez Jr, Paul can further establish his boxing credentials among fans to some degree. His only career loss came against Tommy Fury, arguably the sole active boxer that he has fought. Nevertheless, it's a must watch contest.
Let's have a look at the betting odds and prediction for the fight.
Odds courtesy of Draftkings
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr moneyline odds
Moneyline: Jake Paul -575, Chavez Jr +400
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr total rounds
Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -225, Under +160)
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Jake Paul +165, Chavez Jr +800
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr decision odds
Decision: Jake Paul -110, Chavez Jr +900
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr prediction
During the peak of his career, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr competed at the highest level. However, he has been through some personal turmoil in recent years. His 2021 loss to Anderson Silva put a big question mark on Chavez Jr's condition.
Jake Paul, meanwhile, has never fought a former world champion like this. However, the clash takes place at cruiserweight while Chavez Jr has mostly competed at middleweight.
If Chavez Jr can implement the patented Mexican pressure, which he once could, it will be hard for Paul to handle what's coming his way. That said, the former middleweight champion's state is unknown.
The higher weight class should also favor Paul, although it shouldn't be a walk in the park for 'The Problem Child'. He'll look to use his jab and power shots to handle Chavez Jr's pressure. Jake Paul should be able to edge out a decision win against a weary Chavez Jr in a back-and-forth contest.
Winner: Jake Paul via split decision
Paul vs Chavez Jr card
- Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr. – cruiserweight
- Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez (champion) vs. Yuniel Dorticos (for the WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles)
- Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega – lightweight
- Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer – lightweight
- Avious Griffin vs. Julian Rodriguez – welterweight
- Raul "Cugar" Curiel vs. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez –welterweight
- Naomy Valle vs. Ashley Felix – light flyweight
How to watch Paul vs Chavez Jr
Date: June 28
Time: 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT
Stream: DAZN PPV (Globally)
Location: Honda Center, Anaheim, California
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Latest Boxing News
Boxing Tonight (6/28/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight
Fans All Say the Same Thing As UFC Legend Joins Max Kellerman For Canelo vs Crawford Coverage
Michael Buffer Predicts ‘Close’ Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream