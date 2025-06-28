⚖️ Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Weigh-in results:



🇺🇸 Jake Paul - 199.4lbs

🇲🇽 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr - 198.4lbs



Chavez was in rehab last year and doesn’t appear to be in tip-top shape. Paul, of course, is coming off a “fight” with the 58-year-old Mike Tyson in November.… pic.twitter.com/iTCTeYfCza