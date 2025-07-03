Nico Ali Walsh Looking To Line Up Big International Opportunities
Like his legendary grandfather, Nico Ali Walsh may fight some of the biggest fights of his career overseas. Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, last fought in Equatorial Guinea in May.
“I am traveling the world through boxing,” said Ali Walsh to KO On SI. Walsh was in Istanbul to attend IBA Pro 9 along with his mother, the daughter of Muhammad Ali.
The looming 50th anniversary of the Thrilla in Manila, the legendary fight between Muhammad Ali and rival Joe Frazier, may open the door to new opportunities.
In his last fight, Nico Ali Walsh fought at the Centre de Conference de Sipopo, Malabo, where he earned a majority decision over Ghana’s Ebenezer Sowah. It was the first major boxing card in the history of the African nation.
Ali Walsh said he will fight twice this year, with his next fight likely to be in August or September. An IBA Pro card remains a possibility for Walsh, who said he would relish the opportunity to fight in front of some of his favorite fighters, like Tyson Fury, who was also in attendance at the event in Istanbul.
“Any good opportunities that pop up, I say yes to them. Fighting in Africa has opened the doors to a lot of opportunities for me to fight internationally.”
