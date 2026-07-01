O’Shaquie Foster Wants 'Old School' Shakur Stevenson Fight



In the era of social media sparring and YouTube negotiations, candor and straight talk became obsolete. By its nature, boxing remains a sport steeped in words but executed by fists. Each side of the dynamic plays a crucial role in the process.

Now, the emphasis is firmly on owning the narrative while capturing headlines and fans' attention. And boxing is a sport that heavily uses social media to propel its events into global discourse.

WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) may have cracked the code. He openly challenged Shakur Stevenson (25-0, 11 KOs) to fight. Granted, it's boxing, and that is what fighters do. However, unlike most call-outs, Foster decided to appeal to Stevenson on a whole new level.

IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Foster wants to 'take it old school'

“Hopefully the next fight we get Shakur," Foster told BoxingScene. “It [fighting Stevenson] could be 35 or 40, either or. I don’t have any problem. And we don’t need rehydration clauses or any of that. I don’t need any of that. We’re going to take it old school.”

In essence, Foster wants a throwback fight, free of the modern trappings that seem to populate modern boxing. A champion wants to fight another, squaring off against each other. Foster articulated a strong sense of self-belief in his ability to be the first fighter to defeat Stevenson.

“First, because I believe in myself, I know myself, the confidence that I come with,” Foster said. “And second, I’ve shared the ring with him plenty of times. You know, I mean, it wasn’t anything in there that was like, you know… it was cool to me. It was fun for me. It was good for me. And the disrespect that came with him talking crazy—I see if we kept it to boxing, I wouldn’t be so adamant about getting at him, making the fight happen.”

O'SHAQUIE FOSTER AND SHAKUR STEVENSON GET INTO IT! 😱#FosterFord | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/7KC3NF5eRZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 31, 2026

Basically, Foster placed all of the pressure firmly on Stevenson. Meanwhile, Devin Haney's father, Bill, went on record, proclaiming that Stevenson is ducking a 144-pound catchweight fight to win his son.

Right now, Stevenson looks to have two options. Behind one door is a catchweight fight, not for a title, with somewhat limited appeal. In contrast, Foster would present a bigger superfight. If you add an old-school approach and proper promotion, the proposed bout could have a significant footprint on the landscape.

By parsing his words that could gnaw at Stevenson, Foster made him a target for intense questioning and speculation. Will Stevenson answer the callout?