Terence Crawford’s Coach Gives Canelo Alvarez Retirement Advice
Terence Crawford's coach has sent a retirement message to Canelo Alvarez. Crawford defeated Alvarez via unanimous decision in their September 13 clash. It was a convincing win for 'Bud', with the judges scoring the contest 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113.
This marked the third defeat of Canelo's career, who now has a record of 63-3-2. Some pondered that after 68 fights, the Mexican might have lost his edge as he didn't look at his best against Crawford. That doesn't take away from Crawford's brilliance, who executed his part brilliantly.
Crawford's coach 'BoMac' McIntyre has now answered whether Canelo should continue fighting. He also addressed if the defeat dented Canelo's legacy in the sport.
Terence Crawford's coach gives career advice to Canelo Alvarez
'BoMac' reckons Canelo has nothing left to prove and has already cemented his legacy. Speaking to The Ring, McIntyre said, "Rest up, back in the gym, assess where you're at. But look, the man has nothing to prove.”
He added, "Just get what you can out of the sport. Your legacy is already cemented. If you've got two dollars or 200 million left on your contract, get what you can and get out."
"I'd love to see him fight again if he has a little more left in the tank, but I don't care [about specific opponents], because he doesn't need to fight.”
Canelo has achieved an abundance in boxing. He is a four division world champion, two time undisputed at super middleweight. His recent performances, though, have come under scrutiny. Canelo hasn't finished a fight since 2021.
His fight against William Scull in May was heavily criticized and the Crawford display wasn't any better either. Hence, Alvarez might need to get back to the drawing board and adjust his style to come back better.
Should Canelo Alvarez have a rematch against Terence Crawford?
Canelo didn't avenge his previous two defeats against Floyd Mayweather or Dmitry Bivol, and perhaps his performance against Crawford wasn't convincing enough for a rematch. That said, he is a unique fighter and a future first ballot hall of famer.
If Canelo wants the rematch, he perhaps won't be denied. However, Canelo needs to come prepared much better if it happens. In terms of ability and experience, the Mexican certainly has it all, so a potential rematch is not completely off the charts.
