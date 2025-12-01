Sean O’Malley Expresses Concern Over Jake Paul’s Fate Against Anthony Joshua

Former UFC champion Sean O'Malley has given his take on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua. Paul vs Joshua is set to go down at heavyweight on December 19. 'The Problem Child' had to find a new opponent following the cancellation of his November 14 fight against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis

Joshua is an active heavyweight, a former two-time world champion, and an Olympic gold medalist and has experienced the highest of the highs in the sport. While AJ suffered a brutal knockout loss against Daniel Dubois in his last outing, he remains a force to be reckoned with at 36.

Some wonder whether Paul is playing with fire here. The YouTuber turned pro-boxer likes the high-risk, high-reward approach. That said, the question is whether he has bitten off more than he can chew against an opponent like Joshua. O'Malley has answered.

Sean O'Malley's Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua concern

Speaking on his YouTube channel, O'Malley said, "This fight, as a friend of Jake, is like, I’m scared. Getting knocked out by someone like that changes lives. It doesn’t change just your career path; it can change lives. It can change the way you think. Getting knocked out, bad concussions are scary."

"You have one f**king brain, and he’s willing to go out there and fight. Like, that is absolutely f**king insane. Like, it scares me." Sean O'Malley

O'Malley further added that Paul potentially dragging Joshua to a decision and surviving the full eight rounds will be a win for 'The Problem Child'.

Jake Paul looking to do what Andy Ruiz Jr did to Anthony Joshua

Paul is gunning for the knockout against AJ. Joshua has been knocked out twice in his career, against Andy Ruiz Jr and Dubois. Like Paul, Ruiz Jr was a smaller opponent in terms of height. He caught AJ with a right hand while the British heavyweight came in recklessly.

Paul believes he can do the same and cause enough damage with a well-timed shot. In fact, Paul thinks that being the smaller fighter could favor him, as it is harder for someone like Joshua to figure him out. He said in a recent press conference:

"I believe fighting a smaller man is often times harder as a heavyweight because of the speed difference. All of that power is great, and I just have to avoid that one shot for eight rounds. I can do that." Jake Paul

In all fairness, Joshua is a seasoned veteran and has a lot more in his locker than only one punch. Hence, Paul needs to stay on his toes if he is to go the distance against an opponent of this caliber.

