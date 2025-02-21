Oleksandr Usyk Calls Out Daniel Dubois During DAZN Interview
Daniel Dubois was forced to pull out of his fight against Joseph Parker due to illness.
Dubois was set to take on Parker in the co-main event of the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 card on February 22. However, Dubois suffered an illness and had to withdraw from the IBF heavyweight title fight as a result. Parker will now take on Martin Bakole.
Usyk is in Riyadh for the event and has now called out Dubois, saying he wants to fight him next.
Usyk and Dubois fought back in 2023 with the Ukrainian earning a ninth round stoppage in a controversial contest. Usyk has since beaten Tyson Fury on two occasions.
Dubois, meanwhile, has defeated Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua, all by stoppages.
Calling out Dubois, Usyk simply told DAZN:
I want to fight next with Dubois.- Oleksandr Usyk
Frank Warren has already revealed that Dubois is keen on getting a rematch against Usyk. He previously told Sky Sports:
The big fight that he wants is the rematch with Usyk. Very controversial [first] fight. Those four minutes in that fight when he hurt him - I thought it was a legal blow, I’m not going to go into all that stuff - but he hurt him and he probably gave him his toughest fight he’s had. I think he can beat him. I think the form he’s in now, I think he can beat Usyk.
Usyk's callout could be a massive boost for the Brit.
