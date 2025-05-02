Oleksandr Usyk And Frank Warren Agree On Huge Bet Ahead Of Daniel Dubois Rematch
Oleksandr Usyk is set to return to action on July 19 as he takes on Daniel Dubois in a rematch at the Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom.
Usyk is entering the contest on the back of two back-to-back wins against Tyson Fury in 2024, sending 'The Gypsy King' into retirement.
Usyk fought Dubois in 2023 and earned a ninth round stoppage win. The contest, however, was filled with controversy. Usyk dropped to the canvas in the fifth round due to a shot that was ruled as a low blow. Dubois, however, still believes it was a legal body shot.
A rematch is set to take place to settle the score once and for all. Since his loss against Usyk, Dubois has amassed an impressive win streak, stopping Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua.
The build-up to the rematch has been full of hype. Usyk and Dubois' promoter, Frank Warren, have now agreed on a massive bet ahead of the upcoming contest. Usyk asked Warren to gift him a Bentley if he can beat Dubois, with Warren saying that if he loses, Usyk will need to give Dubois a Bentley. Speaking on talkSPORT, Usyk told Warren:
When I win, you are going to give me a Bentley.
To which Warren replied:
So when Daniel wins, you then have to give him a Bentley.
Usyk had a witty response, saying:
But I don't have a Bentley.
The build up to Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 has already gotten heated as Dubois pushed the Ukrainian in a recent face-off.
