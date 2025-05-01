Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero: Betting Odds And Fight Prediction
Ryan Garcia fights Rolly Romero in a welterweight showdown on May 2. The card headlines the first ever boxing event to take place in Times Square, New York.
Garcia is set to make his first appearance inside the ring since his 2024 outing against Devin Haney. As for Romero, his last fight was against Manuel Jaimes where he earned a unanimous decision win.
For Garcia, it's a road to vengeance after all the controversy surrounding the Haney fight. Romero, meanwhile, is looking to showcase his knockout prowess to the world.
Here are the betting odds heading into Friday's fight.
(Odds via Draftkings)
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero moneyline odds
Ryan Garcia: -1100
Rolly Romero: +650
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Ryan Garcia -400, Rolly Romero +900
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero decision odds
Decision: Ryan Garcia +475, Rolly Romero +2000
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero total rounds
Total rounds: 6.5 (Over -125, Under -110)
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero prediction
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero is arguably a firefight between two power punchers.
Romero has tremendous power in his shots and can put anyone down. For Garcia, it's a combination of speed and power. His left hook is one of the best in the game and if he can land it clean, it's hard for any fighter to stand up to it.
Garcia is arguably more technical and has shown he can take big shots and bounce back. Romero, on the other hand, can be staggered when hit clean.
It will be about which fighter can land their own blows while avoiding the others. Garcia is more elusive and defensively sound. Even if he gets caught, he might just be better at adjusting and planning his approach for the rest of the fight.
'KingRy' and Romero might turn the heat on early with Garcia walking out of the contest with a knockout win.
Winner: Ryan Garcia by knockout
How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero
Date: May 2
Time: 5:30 PM ET/ 2:30 PM PT
TV/ Stream: Watch on DAZN
Location: Times Square, New York
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero full card
Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando "Rolly" Romero
Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez
Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.
