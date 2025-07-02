Tyson Fury Reveals The Only Fight He Would Give Up Retirement For
Tyson Fury is seemingly making the most out of his retirement life. Following his two clashes with Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, Fury decided to hang up the gloves. Despite that, 'The Gypsy King' is moving the needle financially and doubled his net worth in 2024.
Fury has been enjoying family time and often uploads vacation posts on social media. While retirement looks like smooth sailing for Fury, boxing is in his heart, and he still believes Usyk didn't win the two fights against him and wants a "fair" trilogy.
The Ukrainian is set to take on Daniel Dunois next on July 19. The winner of that contest will be crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion. Fury has now revealed that he'll come out of retirement if the Usyk trilogy is put on the table while also harshly criticizing the previous results.
When asked about Usyk's upcoming fight against Dubois, Fury said:
Dubois is a young, very ambitious, big, strong man and Usyk is very experienced. But again, he is coming off two fights against me, which is debatable whether he won or not, which he didn't win but got the decision, which is all that matters. He's 38 years old.
On his fight's with Usyk, Fury added:
If I was gonna come back, I'd come back for Usyk. I want a fair result in England. That'd be the one I want immediately. That'd be the one fight that I'd want the most next. In England, for sure. I want a f*cking fair fight, I don't want any favors, I want a fair fight, a fair result, which I believe and I know, I didn't [lose].
When asked how did he score the second fight between them, Fury said:
I thought I won by five rounds. I watched it literally 250 times and each way, I never ever see a way for him to win. They can do what they want. If they it's fu**ing Tuesday, it's Tuesday. I've always said, I never give a f*** about anybody's opinion, until it f***s up my own f***ing life.
