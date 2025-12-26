Eddie Hearn Has Shock Reaction To Jake Paul’s Mom's Comments

While Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua didn't have any friction between them before their December 19 fight (which Joshua won via knockout in the sixth round), the same can't necessarily be said about Jake and Joshua's promoter, the notorious Eddie Hearn.

Paul and Hearn have managed to work together on several fights, most notably for the legendary trilogy between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, given that Taylor is signed with Hearn's Matchroom Boxing and Serrano is signed with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). But these two have a relatively icy relationship with each other outside of business.

And their relationship has even included legal battles, as Hearn sued Paul for defamation in 2022 after Paul alleged that Matchroom was paying boxing referee Glenn Feldman to score fights in their favor. The two sides ultimately settled out of court earlier this year, but clearly don't hold each other in the highest regard.

That being said, Hearn has been complimentary of Paul before and after the Joshua fight. He was impressed by Jake's ability to last long into the fight and had nothing but kind words to say about his MVP promoted and produced the fight event.

Eddie Hearn Reacts to Jake Paul's Mom Wanting to Punch Him

It appears that some members of Jake Paul's family still don't hold Hearn in high regard. This was shown by the comments that Jake's mom, Pam, made during a December 23 episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

"I want to go in the ring and punch Eddie Hearn, for instance. Because I don't like his smug face," Pam Paul said when asked what it was like watching Jake fight against Joshua. She later added, "[Hearn] literally thinks he's better than everybody else in the world."

Jake Paul’s mom said Anthony Joshua apologized to her after the fight



“I wanna get in that ring and punch Eddie Hearn. I don’t like his smug face… Even Anthony Joshua had some class and apologized to me.”



(via @impaulsive) pic.twitter.com/U4MPUFy1yu — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 23, 2025

It didn't take long for Hearn to catch wind of these comments, as he addressed them during his December 25 interview with Ring Magazine.

"I couldn't believe it!" Hearn said about Pam Paul's comments. "I couldn't have been more complimentary of Jake Paul. I have got a smug face. I actually shook his dad's hand in the ring, and said, 'Well done.' I didn't see his mom... it is what it is."

"I would like to apologize to Mrs. Paul. I didn't intentionally look smug. I couldn't have been smug because it didn't play out like I thought [the fight] was gonna play out... So there was nothing to be smug about," he added.

Perhaps this will prompt another response from Pam Paul.

