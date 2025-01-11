Ricky Hatton Shares Take On Potential Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Fight
Ricky Hatton has shared his opinion on a potential showdown between British heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.
Both former world champions are currently on a losing skid. Fury was beaten twice by Oleksandr Usyk while Joshua suffered a brutal knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in his last fight.
Joshua and Fury have been faces of heavyweight boxing for close to a decade and there have been rumors about the two behemoths potentially squaring up next. However, they have never faced each other.
Joshua has been keen on a 2025 showdown and Hatton has reflected on a potential fight. He believes both fighters have been through a lot in their respective careers. However, he believes that it's still a fight that fans want to see.
Hatton, though, thinks that the fight should take place in Great Britain instead of a neutral venue like Saudi Arabia. Speaking to Vegas Insider, he said:
We’ve been waiting to see Tyson Fury fight Anthony Joshua for 10 years now which is incredible. Tyson has had a great career; AJ has had a fantastic career, but both are showing signs of miles on the clock but it’s a fight we have always wanted to see.- Ricky Hatton
Hatton further claimed that both fighters could retire after the fight as they have nothing left to prove in the sport. He said:
You would still pay all day long to watch the fight. Let them fight each other and then I would like to see them both retire then as they have nothing more to prove as a friend. If they have that last send-off fight as we’ve all been waiting to see, they can then hang the gloves up and have done us proud.- Ricky Hatton
Speaking about a potential venue for the fight, Hatton said:
It should be in Britain. If you have a fight like that with two heavyweights at the top of the division from Great Britain, then I think it does need to be in the UK.- Ricky Hatton
Hatton added that it's not just the fight itself, but the build-up and other aspects would be interesting. Hence, UK as a venue makes much more sense than the contest taking place in Saudi Arabia.
The Latest Boxing News
Mike Tyson Shares Take On Potential Roy Jones Jr vs Jake Paul Fight
Roy Jones Jr Issues Statement On Jake Paul Fight Speculation
Francis Ngannou Eyeing Boxing Return Against Two Former Heavyweight Title Holders In 2025
David Benavidez Reveals The Reason Canelo Alvarez Refused To Spar Him