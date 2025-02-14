Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The interim WBO world super-lightweight is on the line in Manchester this weekend, as Jack Catterall (30-1, 13KO) invites the unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr (31-0, 11KO) to the Co-op Live Arena.
A future date with WBO title holder Teofimo Lopez is the prize on offer this Valentine's Day weekend on a stacked offering from DAZN.
Catterall is unbeaten since his hugely controversial defeat to Scotland’s Josh Taylor back in 2022 and has amassed an impressive run of four wins in that time. Avenging his defeat to Taylor last May saw "El Gato" launch himself into a meeting with Regis Prograis five months later – both fights he won via unanimous decision.
MORE: Mike Tyson Reveals The Reason He Fought Jake Paul
Arnold Barboza Jr is fresh off three wins in 2024 against the likes of Xolisani Ndongeni, Sean McComb and Jose Ramirez, and now makes his first trip to the United Kingdom as a professional at the age of 33.
Let's take a look at Saturday's keys to victory:
Keys to Victory
At 43% (Catterall) and 35% (Barboza Jr) neither man can boast that one-punch KO power that can change the course of a fight with one swing.
So, with that in mind, momentum, smarts and pressure throughout the 36 minutes of scheduled combat on Saturday night will ultimately decide who is to exit the Co-op Live Arena with their hand raised.
Catterall is a crafty southpaw that has proved very hard to hit throughout his career.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez Dethroned As World's Highest-Paid Boxer
The 31-year-old boxes smoothly off the back foot without ever over-committing, and with four shut-out wins on the spin (including hurting Prograis several times), is making a name for himself as the man in the division to nullify attacks.
Barboza will enjoy the edge in reach, but his unbeaten record could well be a bit of a red-herring.
The American was gifted a decision against Sean McComb last year and was pretty uninspiring in his 10-round UD win over Jose Ramirez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November.
Barboza is able to throw some eye-catching combinations but in a fight where his eyes need to be glued to the gloves of Catterall, it's hard to imagine the away fighter getting too many pockets of success.
Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr fight date
Date: February 15, 2025
Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr start time
Time: 10 pm UK (3 am EST)
How to watch Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr
TV/ Stream: DAZN (in over 200 countries worldwide)
Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr location
Location: Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, United Kingdom.
Fight Card
Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr (Super-lightweight)
Reece Bellotti vs Michael Gomez Jr (Super-featherweight)
Pat McCormack vs Robbie Davies Jr (Welterweight)
Zelfa Barrett vs Jazza Dickens (Super-featherweight)
William Crolla vs Ayoub Zakari (Super-welterweight)
Conner Tudsbury vs Sadaam Caetano (Light-heavyweight)
The Latest Boxing News
Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Were Reportedly Not Drug Tested Before Massive Netflix Fight
Derek Chisora Teases Oleksandr Usyk Showdown After Win Against Otto Wallin
Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace Rematch A Done Deal With Date And Location Set
Janibek's Rise and GGG’s Return: A New Era for Kazakh Boxing?