Oscar De La Hoya Eyes Next Opponent, Largest NFL Stadium For Vergil Ortiz Jr's Next Fight
Oscar De La Hoya is eyeing the largest capacity stadium in NFL for Vergil Ortiz's next fight.
AT&T Stadium, located in Arlington, Texas, is home to the Dallas Cowboys. It seats 80,000, but can be reconfigured with standing room to hold over 100,000 fans. It also holds the record for an NFL regular season game with attendance of 105,121.
Last month, Ortiz Jr took on Israil Madrimov in what was one of the most impressive wins in his career. He retained the WBC interim junior middleweight title with a unanimous decision win in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The three judges scored the bout 117-111 and 115-113 twice.
Now, Ortiz Jr's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, is looking onwards and upwards to secure his next and biggest fight to date. In an interview with FightHype, De La Hoya said he wants to hold a homecoming fight for Vergil in his home state of Texas.
“I’m thinking about doing a homecoming party for him in Dallas and fight a top 10 guy. Then go after Fundora and then go after Crawford after he comes back down to 154 after he fights Canelo at 168."
De La Hoya then added he thinks a Ortiz Jr vs Spence fight at Cowboys Stadium would be a sell out.
“There’s a lot of options out there for Vergil. I’m excited. Imagine if we can put together a Vergil-Spence fight at Dallas Stadium at the Cowboys Stadium. That would sell out the place. I think that’s something to consider as well. There’s some good options for Vergil.”
