Laila Ali To Join Broadcast Team For Major Upcoming Fight

🚨NOW THIS IS HOW A DISCIPLINED WORLD CLASS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION IS SUPPOSED TO LOOK AND CONDUCT HERSELF LIKE❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

My money is on Laila Ali that she can still prove today, she's the best Heavyweight Champion in the World 🌎 pic.twitter.com/QrIBhFRCkx