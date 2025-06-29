Laila Ali To Join Broadcast Team For Major Upcoming Fight
Fans of Amanda Serrano say she would have smoked many more of her opponents (including Katie Taylor) if women’s boxing had three-minute rounds instead of two minutes.
Still, with a record of 47–2–1 as well as 31 stoppages, the pride of Puerto Rico can rightly claim to be one of the biggest punchers in the history of her sport. The same can be said of another legendary fighter, Laila Ali (24-0).
Laila Ali was undefeated during her career, stopping all but three of her opponents for an 87.5% knockout percentage (Amanda Serrano 65.9%). The famed fighting daughter of Muhammad Ali has announced on social media she will be part of the broadcast team for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3.
Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions will promote the event and stream it globally on Netflix on July 11.
"I’ll be a fight analyst for the highly anticipated Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano rematch on [Netflix]… featuring some of the sport’s most powerful talent," Ali wrote in an Instagram post.
Laila Ali also pointed out she will be joined on the Netflix broadcast by two former world champions, Andre Ward and Seniesa Estrada. Andre Ward (32–0) is a two-division world champion and a respected broadcaster in recent years. Seniesa Estrada (25-0) is a multi-division world champion in her own right.
