Ryan Garcia Net Worth 2025
Ryan Garcia has the potential to be one of the biggest superstars in boxing - if he can get out of his own way. The 26-year-old California native has gotten himself into hot water quite a few times throughout the last few years. However, that hasn't stopped "King Ry" from seeing the dollar signs flow in thanks to his immense talent in the ring.
Garcia began his professional boxing career in June 2016. For nearly a decade since, he would punish nearly all of his opponents on his way toward a 24-1 record. Due to his boxing success and some notable brand affiliations, Ryan Garcia's net worth has soured.
Name
Ryan Garcia
Worth
$50 million (estimated)
Source of Wealth
Professional Boxing
Businesses (Ownership)
N/A
Sponsorships & Endorsements
Gatorade, Gymshark, Sure Shot, Hennesey, BetOnline, Dior, METHRA, 1800 Tequila, YoungLA
What is Ryan Garcia's Net Worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan Garcia's net worth is $50 million. The majority of which was earned due to his boxing prowess. Between 2016 and 2024, he fought in 26 professional fights throughout the Super Featherweight, Lightweight, and Light Welterweight divisions.
Despite turning pro at age 17, it would take Garcia a few years to build up the prestige for a big payday. In 2019, in his 19th professional fight, Garcia went toe to toe with Romero Duno. He knocked Duno out in the first round and won the WBC Silver Lightweight championship in the process. He also walked away from the ring with a cool $250,000.
Biggest Boxing Deal of All Time?
Since early in his career, Garcia has been under the umbrella of Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions. Following his 2019 win over Duno, De La Hoya told TMZ that he hoped to eventually reward Ryan with the biggest contract in sports history.
In that 2019 interview, De La Hoya anticipated Ryan Garcia becoming "the biggest star that boxing has ever seen, hands down." If Garcia did indeed earn that title, De La Hoya intended to reward the boxer handsomely with double the $365 million deal that he previously signed Canelo Alvarez to:
"Just like I got Canelo the biggest contract in sports history at the time, I can probably get double for King Ryan when the time is right — when he becomes world champion — when he has several more years under his belt."- Oscar De La Hoya
Ryan Garcia Salary & Earnings
Ryan Garcia would go on to win his next four bouts while beginning to place himself in the conversation for the sport's pound-for-pound best. In April 2022, his record became 22-0 following a unanimous decision against Emmanuel Tagoe. The fight earned Ryan roughly $3 million in total.
A year later, "King Ry" would face his toughest test yet in a bout against Gervonta "Tank" Davis. Davis would be victorious, forcing Garcia to take a knee in the 7th round after a devastating body shot. The win bolstered Tank's status among the pound-for-pound best.
The fight certainly wasn't a financial failure for Garcia, though. He was guaranteed a hefty $2.5 million to step into the ring against Davis. Between that, PPV buys, and other bonuses, Garcia made out like a bandit. His promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, later announced that Ryan made $30 million for the evening's work. A claim that Garcia confirmed via a social media post:
Personal Struggles and Controversy
After his loss to Davis, Ryan Garcia would knock out Oscar Duarte in December 2023. Following that fight, he would take on Devin Hanley. After 12 rounds, Garcia won the bout by Majority Decision.
However, on May 1, 2024, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association notified all parties that Garcia had tested positive for the performance enhancing drug Ostarine the day before their fight.
"King Ry" denied any wrongdoing, but a little over a month later, the New York State Athletic Commission would change the result of the match to a no-contest.
In addition to the no-contest ruling, the NYSAC forced Garcia to forfeit his $1,000,000 purse from the Haney fight. A $10,000 fine was also issued, as well as a one-year suspension that lifts on April 20, 2025, dependent on a clean drug test. Garcia has been adamant since the ruling that he never took PEDs. He posts about it frequently on his X account.
It's not just bad drug tests that have gotten Ryan Garcia in hot water, though. In July 2024, the boxer went on a social media livestream and dropped numerous discriminatory comments and slurs. The WBC president, Mauricio Sulaiman, would later respond that he was expelling Garcia from the organization.
To his credit, Ryan would apologize just a few days later and revealed that he would be entering rehab for treatment towards substance abuse and mental health.
Social Media, Sponsorships, and Endorsements
As far as boxers go, "King Ry" is one of the most followed on social media. His Instagram account hasan impressive 12.1 million followers. His TikTok has 8.6 million followers. And his X (formerly Twitter) is followed by 1.1 million people.
While Garcia doesn't appear to have own any businesses at this point, he does have a pretty impressive roster of sponsorships and endorsements. Although compensation isn't public, Ryan has deals with Gymshark, Sure Shot, METHRA, 1800 Tequila, YoungLA, Dior, and others.
In late 2020, Ryan revealed that he had partnered with Gatorade. The collaboration made Garcia the first professional boxer to sign a national deal with the brand in the United States. He would later be featured in a commercial alongside NBA superstar Damian Lillard.
What's Next for Ryan Garcia?
With Garcia's NYSAC suspension potentially lifting next month, he and Golden Boy Promotions are eager to get swinging again. On May 2nd, Garcia will go head to head with Rolly Romero in a first ever fight staged in Times Square. It's free to the public - but it sounds as though Garcia is getting paid.
In a recent interview, Ryan hinted that he would be paid somewhere in the range of $20 million for his bout against Romero. After a year forcibly removed from the sport, it's an impressive payday to get Garcia going again.
