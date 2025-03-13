Floyd Mayweather Enters The Online Casino Business With Latest Announcement
While Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. became a household name due to his legendary undefeated boxing career, his ability to maintain relevance in pop culture after retiring is owed to his notorious nickname.
It seems like with each day, there's a new piece of news released that notes some money-related escapade, investment, or celebration that Mayweather is taking part in. And that was the case once again on March 12 with a unique Instagram post from the 15-time boxing world champion.
Mayweather announced a new slot game that's named after him.
"You’ve seen me own the ring, now it’s your turn to play the Money Mayweather slot game! 💰 #AD- @floydmayweather / Instagram
Big thanks to the team at Neon Valley Studios and @gamesglobalofficial for bringing this vision to life. I’m all about winning, and now, you have the chance too 🥊
Check out @gamesglobalofficial to find out more 👑
Perhaps it should not come as a surprise that Mayweather is getting involved in a gambling app, as he's a shrewd businessman who always has a knack for knowing where there's more cash to be made.
It will be interesting to see how Mayweather continues to promote this app, and whether he shows any proof of him playing it himself. While he is known to place massive bets on sports games, there isn't much evidence that he's also fond of slot machines.
Although that doesn't mean he can't start a little bit late while doing so through the comfort of his own phone.
