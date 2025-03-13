Vasiliy Lomachenko’s Manager Names The Best Next Opponent Between Gervonta Davis Or Skakur Stevenson
While the legendary Vasiliy Lomachenko's (18-3, 12 KO's) professional boxing career appears to be nearing its end, there are still several compelling potential fights on the horizon for him.
Among the most intriguing are a showdown between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Shakur Stevenson.
However, during a March 13 interview with YSM Sports Media, Lomachenko's manager Egis Klimas conveyed that his team sees one of these potential bouts as much more interesting than the other for several reasons.
“Everybody thinks Loma is done and is out of it. Everybody wants to fight Loma. It’s good, I think, because if Loma would come back, that would be a very good fight to make with Davis,” Klimas said.
When asked whether Davis was indeed more of an interesting fight for Loma than a potential showdown with Shakur Stevenson, Klimas responded by saying, "What is a Shakur" and putting his hand at around his shoulder height before adding, "and what is a Tank?” with his hand held above his head.
When asked whether he meant that from a financial standpoint or a skill level, Klimas said, "Skill and financial... [Davis is] a much better fighter in my way and an upcoming fighter. I’m not going to take anything away from Shakur. He’s a good fighter, but he’s a bumper. He goes into a shell and runs away. Tank comes to fight. It’s a more interesting fight. It’s a more intriguing fight.
“That’s what makes it more interesting. That’s what makes it more interesting to fans,” Klimas added before noting, “Right now, Lomachenko is the best opponent to fight Tank.”
it sounds like Loma's side is finally ready to make a fight against Davis happen. However, they'll likely need to wait until after Tank has his rumored rematch with Lamont Roach Jr.
