Heavyweight Champion Predicts 'Brutal' Knockout Loss For Canelo Alvarez
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is less than two weeks away from his first fight since September 2024, as he's slated to face William Scull in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 3 to unify the super-middleweight belts.
While there's a lot of excitement about seeing Canelo return to the ring, most boxing fans already have their attention turned toward Canelo's next fight after Scull. This is because if he gets past Scull (which just about everybody is predicting he'll do), Alvarez's next fight is all but guaranteed to be against fellow pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford in September.
This showdown between two modern boxing icons would arguably be the biggest fight in 2025 if and when it gets booked, and the winner will add an extremely impressive victory to their already legendary resumé.
While boxing fans are pretty split on who would win between Canelo and Crawford, many think that Canelo being the bigger fighter gives him an advantage, specifically regarding a potential stoppage finish.
However, former WBO heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs (who had 53 KO wins in his professional career) thinks it's Crawford who'd secure the stoppage in this potential Canelo fight, which he conveyed in a recent interview with ESNews.
“I got Crawford by stoppage. Brutal stoppage," Briggs said. He later added, "I’m telling you, Crawford by stoppage." He then teased the idea of betting $100,000 on Crawford beating Canelo by KO so that he, "Might make a little bit of bread".
Assuming everything goes according to plan for Canelo on May 3, hopefully Briggs' theory will be put to test later this year.
