Rico Verhoeven Demands Immediate Rematch After Oleksandr Usyk Appeal Decision

Despite the heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven ending last month, the shockwaves still resonate.

In a shocking turn of events, Verhoeven won the majority of the rounds, according to many, but a controversial stoppage occurred in the eleventh round after the bell had rung. Fans and media believed that Verhoeven was robbed by a referee's decision.

Verhoeven appealed the decision, but ultimately, it was denied. However, with the support of boxing fans and media alike, Verhoeven has taken his case back to a hopeful title shot by bringing it to the press and has released a statement on Instagram.

Oleksandr Usyk wins | IMAGO / Middle East Images

Rico Verhoeven responds to the boxing commission's decision

“On 24 May, we filed a formal protest because we genuinely believed there was a serious question around the way the fight was stopped. On 16 June, we received the Commission’s decision."

“The ruling confirmed that the bell ending Round 11 had already sounded before the referee physically waved off the fight. The official timekeeper said exactly that. The ringside doctor also confirmed that I showed no signs of confusion or disorientation after the bout. The Commission’s view was that none of those findings changed the outcome.”

Upon closer examination of the appeal denial, the commission stated that the bell rang to end the eleventh round before the stoppage. Moreover, if what Verhoeven stipulates about the ringside doctor is true, then why wasn't the result overturned?

To his credit, Verhoeven explained what he feels about not only the decision but also the future.

“Look, this has never been about taking anything away from Oleksandr. He’s one of the greatest fighters of this generation, and I have nothing but respect for what he’s achieved. What stays with me is the feeling that, after eleven unforgettable rounds on one of the biggest and most epic stages in the world, the story simply stopped before it reached its ending.

“I truly believe everyone deserved the chance to see how this fight was meant to end. The fans were denied a 12th round. After everything we’d both put into that fight, they deserved to see how it ended."

Usyk remains the best heavyweight of the generation and may be the best fighter in the division in 15 years, and Verhoeven isn't going to take that from him, which endears him to hardcore fans. Furthermore, his appeal to common sense will endear him even more.

“So for me, the conclusion is actually very simple. Let’s finish the story and give the fans that immediate rematch!”

Everything rests in the champion's hands. In a way, Usyk owes Verhoeven a rematch, not just for him, but to silence the voices of dissenters who believe that age and performance could be the end of Usyk's reign.