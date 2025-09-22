Robert Garcia Urges Terence Crawford To Avoid One Fight Despite Canelo Alvarez Win
Terence Crawford is on top of the world following his unanimous decision win against Canelo Alvarez on September 13. Crawford moved up two weight divisions and put on a spectacular display against Canelo, who has never been beaten at super middleweight before.
Crawford currently holds the undisputed super middleweight title courtesy of his win, and has become the first male fighter ever to become undisputed at three different weight classes. Crawford now has a lot of options for his potential next fight and will be considered as one of the greatest of all time even if he decides to retire.
Turki Alalshikh has previously suggested that Crawford fights David Benavidez next. Trainer Robert Garcia, though, has dismissed the idea, urging Crawford not to go down that route.
Terence Crawford told not to fight David Benavidez
Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Garcia said, "Crawford just got the biggest win of his career, one of the biggest wins in history. He doesn't need to take the risk. Benavidez is too big, Benavidez is too strong. We don't want to see a champion accomplish so much and end his career with a bad choice."
"It's a bad fight. I wouldn't do it."
Benavidez spent a majority of his career at super middleweight and is currently at light heavyweight, where he holds the WBC title. He is set for the first defense of his title against Anthony Yarde in November. Many fans and experts believe Yarde could turn out to be the biggest test of Benavidez's career.
Crawford, meanwhile, turned down the idea of fighting Benavidez even before the Canelo showdown. The rumors, though, have kept on floating.
Jon Anik makes big Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford claim
Jon Anik was one of the commentators for Canelo vs Crawford alongside Andre Ward and Max Kellerman. During his UFC stint, Anik has called several mega events, including the historic Khabib Nurnamgomedov vs Conor McGregor event.
Anik, though, believes Canelo vs Crawford was the biggest spectacle he has been part of. Anik told Bruce Buffer:
"Well, it did feel like the biggest live sporting event I had ever called, with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov right below it. The only reason I say that is because, like Buff said, 70,000 strong — it’s hard to put a comp on that."
