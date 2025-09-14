Turki Alalshikh Proposes Terence Crawford's Next Superfight Following Canelo Alvarez Win
Turki Alalshikh wants another Terence Crawford superfight after the win against Canelo Alvarez. Crawford defeated Canelo via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113) at Allegiant Stadium on September 13.
He is now the first male boxer to ever win the undisputed title in three weight classes and in doing so, Crawford has cemented himself as one of the greatest of all time with the win.
He jumped up two weight classes and came up with a masterful performance to hand Canelo his first loss at super middleweight. And following the win, Turki Alalshikh has now proposed another mega fight for 'Bud' Crawford.
What's next for Terence Crawford after Canelo Alvarez win?
Alalshikh wants to see David Benavidez come down to 168 lbs to fight Crawford. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
"Can David Benavidez still make 168 pounds?"- Turki Alalshikh
Benavidez has long called for a title fight against Canelo at 168 but never got it. He eventually moved up to light heavyweight. Benavidez is set to face Anthony Yarde in September. However, with Crawford now being the undisputed champion at super middleweight, Benavidez could finally get his shot at the belt.
Alalshikh seems keen to see that fight as well. It's a clash fans would certainly love to see, and while Benavidez is the bigger fighter, there's no way anyone can bet against Crawford after what he did against a legend like Canelo.
Terence Crawford answers retirement question after Canelo Alvarez win
Terence Crawford will be 38 later this month and just got the biggest win of his career against Canelo Alvarez. He doesn't have much more left to achieve in the sport. Crawford answered retirement rumors in the post-fight press conference, saying:
"I’ve got to sit down with my team and we'll talk about it."- Terence Crawford
Crawford also paid Canelo his flowers, saying, "He's a strong champion, I've got nothing but respect for him, he fought like a champion today. We knew what he was trying to do: the wide hooks. He knew I was faster, but he then respected my power."
On his fight plan, Crawford added, "I felt like I had to separate myself, I didn’t want to eat too soon, but when the time came, I let my hands go. I was looking at his body language, things like that, trying to amp himself up. I’m not going to feed into that and give him the opportunity."
