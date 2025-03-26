Jake Paul’s MVP Promotion Signs Four New Female Boxers
Jake Paul's MVP promotion has been doing some notable work for female boxing. They recently tied down Amanda Serrano to a lifelong deal while also signing undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner.
Paul and Nakisa Bidarian have been showing that their pledge to look after female boxing is not just a vague promise. MVP is putting their money where their mouth is to follow through.
The promotion has now added four more female boxers to its growing stable. MVP announced this morning that Dina Thorslund, Ramla Ali, Naomy Valle, and Nat 'No Love' Dove have signed with the promotion.
31-year-old Dina Thorslund is Danish and holds an undefeated professional record of 23-0-0. Nine of her career wins have come by the way of knockout. Thorslund has won the WBC and WBO bantamweight titles.
Ramla Ali hails from Britain, and the 35-year-old has a professional record of 9-2-0. She has so far managed two career wins by knockout.
Costa Rican Naomy Valle is only 20, but boasts an already impressive professional record of 14-0-0, with nine of those wins coming by knockout.
23-year-old Natalie 'No Love' Dove, meanwhile, has a professional record of 4-0-0. She has a stunning amateur career behind her and is a 15-time US national champion at that level.
MVP promotions' Nakisa Bidarian recently told CBS Sports:
Our focus on women's boxing isn't something that is new. It's something that has been planned, calculated and intentional from the outset. We champion it day in and day out. Every step that we take within boxing is driven by thinking about how can we develop the women's vertical within the sport.
