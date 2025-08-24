Fans React To Canelo Alvarez’s New Superstar Sparring Partner: ‘It’s Over for Crawford’
The September 13 showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is nearing and both fighters are immersed in preparation ahead of the monumental clash at Allegiant Stadium.
Taking place inside a 65,000 seat stadium and being broadcast worldwide on Netflix, the fight has an unprecedented mega event feel. Dana White's involvement with Turki Alalshikh has also raised the bar.
Both Canelo and Crawford are looking to make the most of the massive stage and put on a show. And on August 23, Canelo was spotted sparring with an undefeated world champion ahead of the event, leaving fans stunned.
Fans shocked at Canelo Alvarez's sparring partner ahead of the Terence Crawford fight
Canelo has been seen sparring with former unified welterweight champion Jaron 'Boots' Ennis, who recently moved up to 154 lbs. Ennis is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and has a professional record of 34-0-0 with 30 KO wins.
Some fans are claiming that Crawford is in for a tough night after seeing Canelo with 'Boots'.
@DosDreamsBig: "Yeah it’s over for Crawford."
One fan is seeing Canelo stop Crawford in the seventh round or even before.
@xxtrez: "Yeaaaaa canelo in 7 or less."
@Efilms512: ""Bud in trouble."
@_ak47_badboy: "Bud is cooked CANELITO FTW."
@Gilbertbelieve2 thinks Crawford's best option now is to spar David Benavidez. He wrote: "Canelo bout to dog walk Bud. Crawford should go spar Benavidez to comeback after this."
Another fan didn't miss the chance to make a joke.
@kingcbarber: "I heard Crawfords sparring bivol."
@JhusLeftarm: "boots look like the happiest man on earth looked like he had fun in there and so will bud."
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will have all-star broadcast team
A fight like Canelo vs Crawford needs top-notch production and the organizers are pulling all the best cards out of their sleves. Jon Anik, Max Kellerman, Andre Ward, Michael Buffer, Joe Martinez, Heidi Androl, Jim Gray, Antonio Tarver, Mike Coppinger, and more will be part of the event's broadcast team.
MORE: Canelo vs Crawford Broadcast Team And Talent Lineup Announced
The Latest Boxing News
Gervonta Davis Breaks Silence On Jake Paul Fight With Strong Message
Boxing Tonight (8/23/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight
Lamont Roach Calls Out Floyd Mayweather For Fight Amid Gervonta Davis Duck
Jake Paul Manager Says Gervonta Davis Was Always The 2025 Target, But Not The Initial Plan