Boxing Tonight (8/23/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Jake Wyllie vs Youssef Dib

Jake Wyllie vs Youssef Dib (10 rounds, lightweight)

Skye Nicolson vs Urvashi Singh (10 rounds, women's junior featherweight)

Alex Leapai Jr. vs Tom Ngapti (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Leah Reuben vs Jittamat Phomta (6 rounds, women's bantamweight)

Jimmie Phusomsai vs Patrick Clarke (6 rounds, welterweight)

Laphya Reuben vs Riley Allen (4 rounds, middleweight)

Christopher O'Reilly vs TBA (4 rounds, middleweight)

Surachet Tongmala vs Cassidy Thornberry (4 rounds, welterweight)

Time: 6 a.m. ET

Watch: DAZN

Location: Fortitude Music Hall in Fortitude Valley, Australia

Yankiel Rivera Figueroa vs Angelino Cordova

Yankiel Rivera Figueroa vs Angelino Cordova (12 rounds, for flyweight)

Yoenis Tellez vs Abass Baraou (12 rounds for Tellez's WBA interim junior middleweight title)

Stephanie Han vs Paulina Angel (10 rounds for Han's WBA women's lightweight title)

Jamaine Ortiz vs Ambiorix Bautista (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Lucas Bahdi vs Roger Gutierrez (10 rounds, lightweights)

Jasmine Artiga vs Linn Sandstrom (10 rounds for Artiga's WBA women's junior bantamweight title)

Chris Avila vs Ariel Perez (6 rounds, light heavyweight)

Natalie Dove vs Randee Lynn Morales (4 rounds, women's junior bantamweight)

Jocelyn Camarillo vs Agustina Solange Vazquez (4 rounds, women's junior flyweight)

Time: 8 p.m ET (Main event ringwalk approx. 11 p.m. ET)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida

Yoenis Tellez
Dec 15, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Yoenis Tellez and Liam Marcel Navarro Cupelian fight before a main card match of Jake Paul vs Andre August at the Caribe Royale Orlando. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jack Rafferty vs Mark Chamberlain

Jack Rafferty vs Mark Chamberlain (12 rounds, for Rafferty's British and Commonwealth super lightweight titles)

Zak Miller vs Leon Woodstock (12 rounds, featherweight)

Jack Turner vs Nicolas Agustin Muguruza, 10 rounds, super flyweight)

Henry Turner vs Ivan Blazevic (8 rounds, welterweight)

Nelson Birchall vs Federico Sebastian Pedraza (8 rounds, featherweight)

Steven Cairns vs Kirk Stevens (8 rounds, lightweight)

Lewis Richardson vs Artjom Spatar (6 rounds, middleweight)

Charlie Senior vs Darwing Martinez (6 rounds, featherweight)

Stephen Clarke vs Joe Hardy (6 rounds, middleweight)

Jack Power vs Dmitri Protkunas (6 rounds, middleweight)

Eoghan Lavin vs Dzmitry Atrokhau (6 rounds, super welterweight)

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET (Main event ringwalk approx. 5 p.m. ET)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Planet Ice in Altrincham, United Kingdom

