Boxing Tonight (8/23/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Jake Wyllie vs Youssef Dib
Jake Wyllie vs Youssef Dib (10 rounds, lightweight)
Skye Nicolson vs Urvashi Singh (10 rounds, women's junior featherweight)
Alex Leapai Jr. vs Tom Ngapti (6 rounds, heavyweight)
Leah Reuben vs Jittamat Phomta (6 rounds, women's bantamweight)
Jimmie Phusomsai vs Patrick Clarke (6 rounds, welterweight)
Laphya Reuben vs Riley Allen (4 rounds, middleweight)
Christopher O'Reilly vs TBA (4 rounds, middleweight)
Surachet Tongmala vs Cassidy Thornberry (4 rounds, welterweight)
Time: 6 a.m. ET
Watch: DAZN
Location: Fortitude Music Hall in Fortitude Valley, Australia
Yankiel Rivera Figueroa vs Angelino Cordova
Yankiel Rivera Figueroa vs Angelino Cordova (12 rounds, for flyweight)
Yoenis Tellez vs Abass Baraou (12 rounds for Tellez's WBA interim junior middleweight title)
Stephanie Han vs Paulina Angel (10 rounds for Han's WBA women's lightweight title)
Jamaine Ortiz vs Ambiorix Bautista (10 rounds, junior welterweight)
Lucas Bahdi vs Roger Gutierrez (10 rounds, lightweights)
Jasmine Artiga vs Linn Sandstrom (10 rounds for Artiga's WBA women's junior bantamweight title)
Chris Avila vs Ariel Perez (6 rounds, light heavyweight)
Natalie Dove vs Randee Lynn Morales (4 rounds, women's junior bantamweight)
Jocelyn Camarillo vs Agustina Solange Vazquez (4 rounds, women's junior flyweight)
Time: 8 p.m ET (Main event ringwalk approx. 11 p.m. ET)
Watch: DAZN
Location: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida
Jack Rafferty vs Mark Chamberlain
Jack Rafferty vs Mark Chamberlain (12 rounds, for Rafferty's British and Commonwealth super lightweight titles)
Zak Miller vs Leon Woodstock (12 rounds, featherweight)
Jack Turner vs Nicolas Agustin Muguruza, 10 rounds, super flyweight)
Henry Turner vs Ivan Blazevic (8 rounds, welterweight)
Nelson Birchall vs Federico Sebastian Pedraza (8 rounds, featherweight)
Steven Cairns vs Kirk Stevens (8 rounds, lightweight)
Lewis Richardson vs Artjom Spatar (6 rounds, middleweight)
Charlie Senior vs Darwing Martinez (6 rounds, featherweight)
Stephen Clarke vs Joe Hardy (6 rounds, middleweight)
Jack Power vs Dmitri Protkunas (6 rounds, middleweight)
Eoghan Lavin vs Dzmitry Atrokhau (6 rounds, super welterweight)
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET (Main event ringwalk approx. 5 p.m. ET)
Watch: DAZN
Location: Planet Ice in Altrincham, United Kingdom
