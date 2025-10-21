Paulie Malignaggi Shows Off Gruesome Injuries After Thrilling Bare-Knuckle Victory
Paulie Malignaggi proved that he still has it with a split decision win over Tyler Goodjohn at BKB 47.
With his 45th birthday approaching in November, Malignaggi ended a six-year layoff from the ring on Saturday. At the end of a back-and-forth brawl, 'Magic Man' received the judges' nod to secure the first win of his bare-knuckle boxing career.
The win did not come without a cost, as Malignaggi demonstrated after the fight. Despite coming out on top of the war, the wounded veteran took to social media to update fans on his status in the aftermath.
"I just wanna give everybody a big thanks for all your well wishes," Malignaggi said, via All the Smoke Boxing on X, formerly Twitter. "I'm fine. I'm still in Leeds General Hospital. This is crazy, by the way. I don't know how it works in the UK. I still have not been stitched up. It's 4:30 in the morning; I got here 10:00. Still have not been stitched up, guys.
"They X-rayed me, didn't give me the results on my hands. They gave me a CAT scan [and] I've got broken ribs in the back from all the kidney punches. The kid broke my ribs, my lower rib on the left side. And my eyes are too foggy still. When they put the really bright light, it's too foggy for them to tell the extent of the damage."
Malignaggi and Goodjohn practically went blow-for-blow early on, but the former's volume took over late in the fight. Two judges scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Malignaggi, with the dissenting judge scoring it 48-47 for Goodjohn.
While the fight marked Malignaggi's return, it also closed the door on Goodjohn's career. The 34-year-old announced his retirement after the fight, saying the bout was the "ending he deserved."
Paulie Malignaggi secures first boxing win since 2016
Since retiring from boxing in 2017, Malignaggi has now twice competed in the bare-knuckle setting. He made his debut in 2019 with a decision loss to Artem Lobov at BKFC 6 and returned to the sidelines for another six years before his bout with Goodjohn.
The win gave Malignaggi his first victory since his penultimate boxing fight. Before beating Goodjohn, Malignaggi had not previously gotten his hand raised since he took a unanimous decision over Gabriel Bracero in July 2016.
Malignaggi does not appear to have too many fights left in his career, but the victory seemed to rejuvenate his competitive passion. Regardless, his fighting future remains uncertain, as he has yet to either outright retire or declare that he would continue competing.
