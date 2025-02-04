David Benavidez Calls Out Canelo Alvarez With Bold Beterbiev vs Bivol Pick
David Benavidez (30-0, 24 KO's) showed the boxing world why he's one of the most feared pound-for-pound punchers on February 1, after he defeated David Morrell by unanimous decision.
With this win (in which the three judges scored 115-111, 115-111, and 118-108), Benavidez retained his WBC light heavyweight interim title and also won Morrell's WBA light heavyweight "regular" belt.
But perhaps most importantly for him, Benavidez solidified himself as the No. 1 contender for the undisputed light heavyweight title after Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol have their highly-anticipated rematch on February 22.
MORE: David Benavidez Talks Terence Crawford And Canelo Alvarez
Facing the winner of Beterbiev vs. Bivol II hasn't always been top of mind for Benavidez. For years, Benavidez claimed that he deserved to fight Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight. However, since Canelo has always shown little interest in this showdown, Benavidez eventually shifted his focus to light heavyweight.
But that doesn't mean Benavidez has forgotten about Canelo entirely. And this was proven during his February 3 appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.
"To be honest with you, I would pick Bivol, because Bivol beat Canelo," Benavidez said when Helwani asked him his preference on who would win the Beterbiev vs. Bivol rematch. "So basically, when I beat Bivol, that would make my case that I'm better than Canelo."
He then added, 'I know Dmitry Bivol really well, I've sparred him a lot. He's a great fighter and we've had a lot of great sparring sessions. So I definitely would love to fight Bivol."
Perhaps if Benavidez did get a win over Bivol in the future, it would finally entice Canelo enough to face him.
