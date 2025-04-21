Ryan Garcia Reveals He Has A Chip On His Shoulder In Devin Haney Rematch
Ryan Garcia absolutely dismantled Devin Haney when the pair fought in April 2024. Leading up to the contest, many counted Garcia out due to his erratic behavior. However, come fight night, Garcia was sharp and earned three knockdowns in a majority decision win.
The result, however, was later overturned into a no contest after Garcia tested positive for banned substance Ostarine. He had to give up his fight purse and also pay a fine of $10,000. Garcia was given a one year ban, which he has served, and returns to action on May 2 against Rolly Romero, headlining the first ever boxing card at Times Square, New York.
While Garcia isn't overlooking the hard-hitting Romero, a Devin Haney rematch seems inevitable down the line. Garcia has now revealed why he has a point to prove in a rematch against Haney.
Speaking to The Ring, Garcia said:
I have a lot to prove with the Devin Haney rematch. I need that. There is some personal bad blood there. But it's not going to overrule me. It's got that extra oomph to it, though, and I want to put a whooping on him even more. After that, I'll put a stamp on it and move forward.
Garcia further added that the failed drug test took a lot out of him mentally, but he remains firm about never doing steroids. He said:
It took a lot of toll on my mental because I know I didn't take a steroid or anything like that. It was tough for me to overcome that. But I refocused myself and got blessed with this opportunity. Now it's my chance to come back and show everybody that I can fight.
Before taking on Honey again, Garcia will need to handle business against Romero. Romero is a powerful puncher and can put the lights out with one shot. Ryan Garcia, though, is cut from the same cloth.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez Names The Brightest Moment of His Boxing Career
Ben Whittaker Denies Spitting Allegations After Stopping Liam Cameron In Rematch
Lamont Roach Reveals Story Of Fighting Gervonta Davis As A 13-Year-Old