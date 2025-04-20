Ben Whittaker Denies Spitting Allegations After Stopping Liam Cameron In Rematch
Ben Whittaker settled his rivalry with Liam Cameron once and for all with a stellar second round stoppage. The pair clashed last year but the contest ended in a controversial split draw.
Both fighters toppled over the top rope during the contest and Whittaker injured himself. Whittaker, though, took some damage during the contest and many questioned the Olympic silver medalist's quality. He put those doubts to rest, though, as he showed significant improvement in the rematch and sealed a second round stoppage win.
After the victory he put his head through the ropes to yell at Cameron's corner in a questionable move. Allegations spread that Whittaker spat at the Cameron corner and the situation could have gotten heated. Whittaker has defended his position, saying after the fight:
You heard everybody boo me, they portray me as a bad guy. But I work very hard and my emotions came out – and I was roaring like a lion. If a little bit of dribble came out a bit of dribble came out.
His trainer Andy Lee said:
The barrage of insults he’s had to put up since the the first fight with Cameron… not many people could put up with what he’s gone through. His emotions are bound to get carried away. He is an emotional guy and he did lose control, but this is a champion.
Ben Whittaker is now 9-0-1 and proved the doubters wrong. With his elusive style and flair, Whittaker is certainly an exciting fighter to keep an eye on in the light heavyweight division.
