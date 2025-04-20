Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron 2 Odds And Fight Prediction
Ben Whittaker is set to fight Liam Cameron in a rematch on April 20 at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. Whittaker is 8-0-1 while Cameron is 23-6-1.
The first fight between the duo in October 2024 ended in a controversial technical draw. Both fighters toppled over the ring at the end of the sixth round and Whittaker got injured. The judges scored the contest a draw (58-57 Whittaker, 58-57 Cameron, 58-58).
Whittaker has already fired a warning towards Cameron ahead of the rematch, saying:
I'm so calm for this fight. I've probably done it that many times, I don't know how many fights I've had. I've been here and done it.
It's a big fight for both men as Olympic silver medalist Whittaker would look to prove he can do better than the first fight. Let's have a look at the odds and prediction for the contest courtesy of Draftkings.
Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron 2 moneyline odds
Moneyline: Ben Whittaker -285, Liam Cameron +225
Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron 2 knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Ben Whittaker +285, Liam Cameron +450
Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron 2 decision odds
Decision: Ben Whittaker -110, Liam Cameron +600
Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron total rounds
Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -285, Under +200)
Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron prediction
Ben Whittaker's first fight was one to forget. He didn't come out with his usual flamboyant hands down style, and instead kept his hands up and tried to fight in a more conventional way.
That didn't work out too well as Cameron continued to land shots on him. The Olympic silver medalist, however, showed that he can take them.
Whittaker must have figured out what went wrong in the first fight and if he can fight in his usual elusive style, he should do well. Whittaker is also a big light heavyweight and that size could favor him as well.
While the first clash was close and looked like Cameron could trouble Whittaker later in the clash, the technical draw prevented a proper finish. This time around, Whittaker could get the job done.
Winner: Ben Whittaker
