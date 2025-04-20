Lamont Roach Reveals Story Of Fighting Gervonta Davis As A 13-Year-Old
Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach fought for the WBA lightweight title in March 2025. Many expected the contest to be another cakewalk for Davis, but that was far from the case. Roach stood toe-to-toe and replied to everything Davis had to offer.
'Tank' also took a deliberate knee in the ninth round of the contest, but it wasn't counted as a knockdown. The fight eventually ended in a controversial majority draw and Davis retained his title. The result became the talk of the boxing world.
The pair are now expected to face-off in a rematch next and settle the rivalry for good. Lamont Roach has now revealed he fought Gervonta Davis twice as an amateur when he was 13 years old. Speaking to Andre Ward on the All The Smoke Fight show, he said:
(I first got to know Davis) probably around 10. That was my first year of boxing... He was like real flashy, he had the name already. He had the name, 'Tank', he was real flashy. He was from Baltimore so that was the thing, he stood out because most of the times, they had to travel to DC to fight for Golden Gloves, Silver Gloves, that stuff. So, we already knew that he's been good since he's been little.
Speaking about meeting each other in the ring for the first time, Lamont Roach said:
We probably got in the ring with each other, sparred, probably when I was 13. He's a year older than me so he was probably 14, I was 13, maybe even 12, but we got a lot of rounds in.
Roach claimed that the previous sparring experience helped him during the fight against Davis.
The Latest Boxing News
Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron 2 Odds And Fight Prediction
Canelo Alvarez Names The Brightest Moment of His Boxing Career
Conor Benn Sends Chris Eubank Jr Chilling Message Ahead of Next Weekend’s Fight