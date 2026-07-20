Opening Odds for Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Indicate Huge Favorite

After months of back-and-forth social media banter, Ryan Garcia's first defense of the WBC welterweight title will officially come against Conor Benn in September. Opening odds for the fight have been officially released with a surprising early favorite.

Garcia initially announced the fight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May. Benn's promoter, Zuffa Boxing, confirmed the matchup on July 15.

The beef will officially be settled at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 12, with fans able to watch Garcia vs Benn on Paramount+.

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn is OFFICIAL!



Live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 12th on Mexican Independence Day Weekend #GarciaBenn pic.twitter.com/YSnrSMnmVq — danawhite (@danawhite) July 15, 2026

Ryan Garcia a heavy favorite

It might not be a surprise to many fans that Garcia has opened as the favorite to defend his title against Benn in the purported welterweight title fight. However, the recently crowned champion is a shocking -430 favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook, giving him an 81 percent implied win probability.

Despite being one of the most popular fighters in the sport, Garcia is still just 2-2 with a no-contest in his last five fights. 'King Ry' has dealt with even more concerning out-of-the-ring issues in the last three years, including multiple arrests, a year-long suspension from the ring, and a temporary ban by the WBC for blatantly racist comments on social media.

Benn, however, has yet to compete for a world title in his 26-fight professional career. The Englishman is coming off the two biggest wins of his career against Chris Eubank Jr. in a heated rematch and Regis Prograis in his Zuffa Boxing debut.

Ryan Garcia set to defend WBC welterweight title against Conor Benn

Zuffa Boxing welterweight signee Conor Benn | IMAGO / kolbert-press

The Garcia-Benn rivalry has been heating up for years, but not many believed the matchup would be plausible after Benn's recent signing with Zuffa Boxing. The upstart promotion has adamantly opposed working with any other promotion and is directly at odds with the WBC. Yet, if Garcia is to be taken at his word, both hurdles have been cleared for the welterweight title fight.

Logistics aside, Garcia has not been shy about his confidence in the matchup, repeatedly referring to his English counterpart as 'Conor Bum.' Garcia is not the only person doubting Benn's hype, as many, including Prograis, were critical of the 29-year-old's most recent win over a seemingly overmatched and over-the-hill former champion.

Conversely, Garcia was widely praised for his improvement between fights after dismantling Mario Barrios to win his first world title. Garcia floored Barrios on multiple occasions, including within the first 30 seconds, and landed a career-high 82 jabs in the fight, a skill he was previously criticized for lacking.

The perception around Garcia and Benn's most recent outings certainly factors into the opening odds, along with the former's popularity in the United States. Both fighters' volatility still proves that nothing is set in stone.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.