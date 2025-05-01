Boxing

Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez Betting Odds & Fight Prediction

Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez will meet in a catchweight bout at 144 pounds at Times Square in New York.

Nathaniel Marrero

Devin Haney (left) and Jose Ramirez (right) face off atop the Empire State Building.
Devin Haney (left) and Jose Ramirez (right) face off atop the Empire State Building. / Matchroom Boxing

After being out of the ring for just over one year, former unified lightweight and WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney is making his return to the ring on Friday.

While a potential rematch against Ryan Garcia later in 2025 looms, should they win their respective bouts on Friday at Times Square in New York, Haney faces a stiff test in the form of Jose Ramirez, a former unified junior welterweight champion.

Haney is coming off a no-contest against Garcia on April 20, 2024, after he failed multiple drug tests for ostarine, while Ramirez will be in action for the first time since his unanimous decision loss to Arnold Barboza Jr. on Nov. 16 in Saudi Arabia.

Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs), the interim WBO junior welterweight champion, faces Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) for his WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight titles on the same card. Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) faces former WBA junior welterweight champion Rolando "Rolly" Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) in the main event at Times Square.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is the heavy favorite vs. Ramirez, though, he doesn't enter the bout without key questions to answer after he was dropped three times by Garcia in the split decision loss turned no-contest. If Ramirez is some semblance of himself when he was the former unified junior welterweight champion, it'll go a long way toward revealing if Haney is still a pound-for-pound level talent.

Here are the betting odds heading into Friday night.

Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez moneyline odds

Moneyline: Devin Haney -1200, Jose Ramirez +700

Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez total rounds

Total rounds: 10.5 (Over -750, Under +425)

Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez knockout odds

KO/TKO/DQ: Devin Haney +450, Jose Ramirez +1100

Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez decision odds

Decision: Devin Haney -390, Jose Ramirez +2000

Draw: +2000

Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez Prediction

The path to victory isn't hard to figure out for both fighters.

Haney is the superior boxer and holds significant advantages in speed and defense. At Haney's best, it'll more than likely be difficult for Ramirez to find him and do enough damage to slow him down. Haney's jab will also be pivotal to keeping an aggressive and pressuring Ramirez at bay.

But whether Haney is the same guy he used to be remains a key question after his last fight vs. Garcia.

Ramirez will have to cut off the ring and let his hands go and land punches wherever he can connect on Haney. The left hook is another weapon that'll be important for Ramirez. Garcia was able to catch Haney with big left hooks throughout their fight, so Ramirez would be remiss not to throw plenty of his own to see if the former undisputed champion has addressed that hole in his defense.

Ultimately, though, I think Haney is too skilled and too quick for Ramirez. I predict Haney will return to form and outbox Ramirez en route to a clear decision victory.

Prediction: Haney by unanimous decision

How to watch Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT

TV/ Stream: DAZN PPV

Location: Times Square, New York

Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez Fight card

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando "Rolly" Romero

Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez

Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.

