Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez Betting Odds & Fight Prediction
After being out of the ring for just over one year, former unified lightweight and WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney is making his return to the ring on Friday.
While a potential rematch against Ryan Garcia later in 2025 looms, should they win their respective bouts on Friday at Times Square in New York, Haney faces a stiff test in the form of Jose Ramirez, a former unified junior welterweight champion.
Haney is coming off a no-contest against Garcia on April 20, 2024, after he failed multiple drug tests for ostarine, while Ramirez will be in action for the first time since his unanimous decision loss to Arnold Barboza Jr. on Nov. 16 in Saudi Arabia.
Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs), the interim WBO junior welterweight champion, faces Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) for his WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight titles on the same card. Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) faces former WBA junior welterweight champion Rolando "Rolly" Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) in the main event at Times Square.
Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is the heavy favorite vs. Ramirez, though, he doesn't enter the bout without key questions to answer after he was dropped three times by Garcia in the split decision loss turned no-contest. If Ramirez is some semblance of himself when he was the former unified junior welterweight champion, it'll go a long way toward revealing if Haney is still a pound-for-pound level talent.
Here are the betting odds heading into Friday night.
(Odds courtesy of Draftkings)
Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez moneyline odds
Moneyline: Devin Haney -1200, Jose Ramirez +700
Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez total rounds
Total rounds: 10.5 (Over -750, Under +425)
Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Devin Haney +450, Jose Ramirez +1100
Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez decision odds
Decision: Devin Haney -390, Jose Ramirez +2000
Draw: +2000
Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez Prediction
The path to victory isn't hard to figure out for both fighters.
Haney is the superior boxer and holds significant advantages in speed and defense. At Haney's best, it'll more than likely be difficult for Ramirez to find him and do enough damage to slow him down. Haney's jab will also be pivotal to keeping an aggressive and pressuring Ramirez at bay.
But whether Haney is the same guy he used to be remains a key question after his last fight vs. Garcia.
Ramirez will have to cut off the ring and let his hands go and land punches wherever he can connect on Haney. The left hook is another weapon that'll be important for Ramirez. Garcia was able to catch Haney with big left hooks throughout their fight, so Ramirez would be remiss not to throw plenty of his own to see if the former undisputed champion has addressed that hole in his defense.
Ultimately, though, I think Haney is too skilled and too quick for Ramirez. I predict Haney will return to form and outbox Ramirez en route to a clear decision victory.
Prediction: Haney by unanimous decision
How to watch Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez
Date: Friday, May 2, 2025
Time: 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT
TV/ Stream: DAZN PPV
Location: Times Square, New York
Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez Fight card
Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando "Rolly" Romero
Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez
Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Latest Boxing News
Ryan Garcia Calls Out Jake Paul For Fight: "There's Only So Many 40-Year-Old Dudes Out There"
How to Watch Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
How To Watch Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
How To Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream