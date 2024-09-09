Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Set for Super Middleweight Title Defense Against Undefeated Edgar Berlanga
By Moses Ochieng
Canelo Alvarez,34, of Jalisco, Mexico, is making the eighth defense of the super middleweight title against Edgar Berlanga on Saturday, Sept. 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Prime Video PPV, 8 p.m. ET).
Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) has won comfortable unanimous decisions in his last three fights; John Ryder in May 2023, Jermell Charlo in September 2023 and Jaime Munguia this past May. Canelo’s victories can be attributed to his powerful punches with which he has knocked out opponents in his previous bouts.
“I’m very happy to be here in this position representing Mexico versus Puerto Rico. I know I’m facing a young fighter and a strong fighter, and I’m going to put all of my best into training and into this fight. I love boxing and I love what I do. I’m going to make this a great day for Mexico. This is a good fight for the fans. I know he’s going to bring something different. It’s the kind of fight you’re going to remember,” said Alvarez in a press release.
One of the most memorable knock outs to boxing fans was when he hit Billy Joe Saunders so hard he fractured Saunders’ orbital bone! But does this make him the most dangerous puncher in boxing today?
The Mexican Superstar is about to go toe-to-toe against Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) who started his career with 16 consecutive KOs in the first round! Although this is his first title fight and PPV event, Berlanga, 27, is younger, powerful and undefeated which gives him a competitive advantage over the veteran Canelo Alvarez. Unfortunately, Berlenga struggles to maintain his pace in later rounds, where his technique and power declines drastically. If that happens against Alvarez, it would cost the youngster dearly.
“I know he’s going to come to bring everything, and I will too. It’s the kind of fight I enjoy a lot. I can’t wait. Mexico vs. Puerto Rico is history. There have been so many great fights between them and this is going to be another one added to that story. This is going to be a great night for boxing.
“If he’s dreaming about fighting me, that’s perfect. He’s got it. Dreams coming true for him, but it’s gonna hurt,” added Canelo, talking about Edgar Berlanga.