Tyson Fury Explains Why Deontay Wilder Will Never Be the Same Fighter Again

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder reignited the fire in the heavyweight division as their trilogy took place over the span of three years, from 2018 to 2021.

After a draw in the first meeting, Fury stopped Wilder on the second and third attempts, earning him bragging rights in their rivalry. However, despite being years removed from their battles, recent accusations of cheating from Wilder in regard to Fury have got the pair talking again.

Despite an initial bite back from Fury, 'The Gypsy King' has since retracted his aggression, offering support to Wilder instead.

Although Fury has been public in terms of wanting the best for Wilder, the former heavyweight champion has explained why 'The Bronze Bomber' will not return to his very best.

Fury says Wilder is years removed from being at the top of the heavyweight division

Deontay Wilder, 40, returned to the win column in 2025, defeating Tyrell Herndon via seventh-round TKO. Now, he is set to take on Derek Chisora in London in April.

Speaking on Wilder, Fury was clear in saying that he believes the American knockout artist is too far gone in terms of championship success.

In a conversation with the Daily Mail, Fury said, "He'll never get back to where he was, because I smashed him to pieces, twice. I literally took years off his life." After mentioning their trilogy, Fury added that age is the true key factor in the fighter's future.

"Now that he's 40 years old, the sand has run out of the bottle for him. It's nothing to do with these defeats to me, and admitting defeat. He can never get back to where he was for one reason: he's past his prime. He's past his sell-by date." Tyson Fury

"It's like saying Lennox Lewis is going to go and get the best out of himself at 60 years old," Fury added. "He's past his prime. It can't happen anymore."

Fury said that Wilder was finished after 2021, which is when their third and final bout took place. "That should have been curtains for him."

The British heavyweight then began to speculate that financial gain was the reason behind Wilder's recent activity in the ring.

"Considering he spent all of his money and made bad decisions, as I said he would, in 2018, he has to come back fighting in his 40s and risk his health, as well as everything else. So, it's a sad state to get in, and I hate to say it, but I told you so.

"I said this would happen to him, just like it happens to all of the great fighters of the past. We all go on too long. We all spend all of our money. And we all regret it in the end. "

