Deontay Wilder Reveals Injury That Delayed His Return To Boxing
Deontay Wilder is set to make his return to the boxing ring on June 27. He takes on Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in what could be deemed as a tune-up bout for 'The Bronze Bomber'.
Wilder has been out of action since his June 2024 defeat to Zhilei Zhang, a fight he lost by knockout. The former heavyweight champion has lost four of his last five fights, three of them via knockout. At 39, he is on a crossroads in his career.
Wilder was expected to return to action earlier this year but has now revealed that a shoulder injury kept him sidelined for longer. Speaking to DAZN’s Ariel x Ade, he said:
Anybody who knows about shoulder injuries knows that it’s one of the longest injuries you can go through, and I ended up injuring my shoulder at one point in time, and it healed.
Wilder continued:
Then I ended up having an accident, falling on the same shoulder and then I had to start the process over again. Every time I threw my right hand; it would be nothing but pain.
Deontay Wilder is known for his devastating right hand, which has so far knocked out 42 fighters inside the boxing ring. 24-5-0 Tyrrell Herndon is nowhere near the level of opponent that Wilder is used to facing.
That said, Wilder hasn't looked his best for a while now and a tune-up fight might be a good assessment to confirm whether he can still perform among the elites of the heavyweight division.
The Latest Boxing News
Deontay Wilder Set For June 27 Return Against Surprise Opponent
Stephen A. Smith Blasted Gervonta Davis 'Haters' Claim After Lamont Roach Fight
Alycia Baumgardner To Defend Titles On Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 Undercard
Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren Hint At Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua