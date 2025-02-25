Shakur Stevenson Dismisses Gervonta Davis’ Power In Potential Fight
Shakur Stevenson fought Josh Padley this past weekend and managed a ninth round finish.
Stevenson and Davis are the two top lightweights in the world and the two have been tipped to take on each other in a potential fight next.
They have contrasting fighting styles. Stevenson is a technician who focuses on defense as well as his offense. Davis, meanwhile, is a knockout artist. He has a 30-0-0 professional record with 28 wins coming via knockout.
Davis always seems to find the seminal blow even when he is in trouble. Stevenson, though, doesn't think that would be the case in their potential contest. Stevenson believes he is too sound for Davis to use his power.
The WBA lightweight champion said:
How is he gonna hit me? How is he gonna land his punches on me? I done watched how many Gervonta Davis fights? I done been in the ring with him before. I know a lot of things. I can’t wait for it to happen.
Gervonta Davis has a fight coming up this weekend as he takes on Lamont Roach. 'Tank' has beaten opponents like Rolly Romero and Ryan Garcia in his career. Stevenson, however, is a different type of puzzle.
While there have been talks about it for a while, the contest has yet to come to fruition. It's not an overreach to say all fans want to see Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson.
The Latest Boxing News:
Oscar De La Hoya Discredits Canelo Alvarez's Legacy With One Question
Floyd Mayweather Picks The Best Pound-For-Pound Boxer In The World
Dmitry Bivol vs Canelo Alvarez Rematch? 5 Possible Opponents For Dmitry Bivol After Becoming Undisputed Champion
Jim Lampley Reveals Legendary Muhammad Ali Babysitting Story