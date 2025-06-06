Shakur Stevenson Makes Stance Clear On Eddie Hearn And Possible Floyd Mayweather Link-Up
Shakur Stevenson is the current WBC lightweight champion and has a fight coming up against William Zepeda on July 12.
Stevenson signed a two-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing after his split with Top Rank last year. His February clash against Josh Padley was the first of the deal with Eddie Hearn and co. and the Zepeda fight will be the second.
However, there were reports that Stevenson had joined veteran American promoter Lou DiBella ahead of the Zepeda fight. Stevenson, though, has claimed that Hearn remains his promoter for the upcoming fight, telling talkSPORT:
I like Eddie Hearn, I think he is one of the best promoters in the sport of boxing, so I'd like to have Eddie on part of the journey with me. Only if it makes sense, and right now it makes sense, and for future reference, if it makes sense, then I am happy to keep it on with Eddie.
Following his split with Top Rank, Stevenson also had discussions with Floyd Mayweather about joining his promotion. Stevenson has left the door open for a future link-up, claiming Mayweather is one of the best boxers ever and he'd like to have him by his side. He said:
I appreciate Floyd, that is my guy. For sure, [I would consider linking up with him]. I would love to. He is one of the best boxers to ever live, and just to have him on my team would be amazing.
For now, Stevenson needs to focus on Zepeda, who has a 33-0-0 (27 KOs) record heading into the fight next month. With a win, Stevenson could set up bigger fights, such as Gervonta Davis, in the future.
