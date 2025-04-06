Shakur Stevenson's Manager Blasts Gervonta Davis 'Excuse' For Ducking Title Fight
There's no doubt that Gervonta "Tank" Davis facing Shakur Stevenson is one of the highest-level boxing matches that can get made today, given they are both lightweight division champions.
While many believed this was the natural next move for Davis after his March 1 fight against Lamont Roach Jr., that fight's majority draw outcome (which came in controversial fashion) has made it so those two will likely rematch this summer.
As a result, any talk about Shakur facing Tank had died down. However, it has now been reignited after American record executive, music promoter, and Shakur's manager James Prince (who is better known as 'J Prince') did an April 5 interview with Fight Hub TV.
"I think the people involved just have to want to make the fight," Prince said about a potential Gervonta vs. Shakur fight. "Once everybody are like-minded with making the fight, beginning with Gervonta, once Gervonta say 'Okay, I want to run my own career, I want to be my own man and get my own money....' He just has to stand on his ten toes connected with it and be like 'Yo, let's get it on, homie.'"
When Price was asked about an interview where Davis questioned whether Shakur has done enough to earn a fight against him, Prince said, "That's an excuse and an exit plan... we ain't trying to hear that... Let's satisfy the people and let's not put our tails in our *** in no kinda way, and let's handle business. Because I look forward to working with Gervonta someday."
Prince then added that he wants to help manage Gervonta after his fight against Shakur comes to an end.
It would be interesting to hear Davis' response to this entire answer.
