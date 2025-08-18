Shakur Stevenson Steps In After Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Crumbles
Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, and Lamont Roach are among the top lightweights in the world at the moment. Stevenson holds the WBC title and recently defended his strap against William Zepeda.
Davis is the WBA title holder and was set to have a rematch with Roach in August following their controversial first fight in March. However, Roach recently dropped a damning update on the rematch status following Davis' legal troubles. He doesn't think the rematch will go ahead.
Roach showed in his last fight against Davis that he belongs atop the lightweight division. Stevenson has now chimed in following the Davis vs Roach 2 cancellation.
Stevenson vs Roach could happen with Gervonta Davis out of the equation
Roach thinks him against Stevenson is the best fight for the fans at the moment. He also claimed they have a verbal agreement to fight down the line, saying, "I think aside from the rematch, the best fight for me and the best fight for the division is me versus Shakur Stevenson."
"To be pretty honest, he said he'd take the fight between me and him. We definitely sat down and we were like, 'we'll do it for sure. He is a competitor, like he wants to show that he is the best. He doesn't have any picks for real. We will fight each other."
Stevenson responded on X, writing:
Same mentality champ If this other fight don’t go thru we gone run it bro- @ShakurStevenson
@OneOf1x
💯
Roach Jr has since issued a reply implying his agreement to fight down the line.
What Lamont Roach said about the failed Gervonta Davis rematch
Davis vs Roach 2 was initially scheduled for August 16 and there was considerable hype surrounding the contest following their close first fight. 'Tank' got arrested which put the rematch in jeapordy. While there were initial talks of a postponed date, Roach's recent words suggest it's in serious doubt.
Speaking to Boxing Scene, Roach said, "It don't look like it's happening. That's just to put it out there and be transparent with everyone... So that's what it is, and that's what it's looking like."
"Again, we still haven't heard from his camp specifically, when it comes to the business," Roach added. So it is what it is. As far as my future, man, we're moving on. We can't just sit around and drag our feet."
