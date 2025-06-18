Shane Mosley Claims Manny Pacquiao Beat Floyd Mayweather In Their 2015 Bout
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao locked horns back in 2015 in what was one of the most highly-anticipated showdowns of all time. Mayweather walked out with his hands raised via unanimous decision.
It was a battle of two all-time greats as well as two of the most marketable boxers of all time, with the fight selling 4.4 million PPV buys, making it the best-selling pay-per-view card in the history of boxing.
The judges scored the fight 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110 in favor of the American. 'Sugar' Shane Mosley, who fought both Mayweather and Pacquiao, has now given his honest take on the fight.
Mosley thinks Pacquiao out-punched and outpointed Mayweather and should have gotten his hands raised. The scorecards, though, read convincingly in Mayweather's favor.
I think that Mayweather was staying away, not like Devin Haney but he was staying away and making sure that. I thought Manny threw more punches and they said Mayweather threw more punches. I was there – I knew Manny threw way more punches than Floyd, and then they had Floyd throwing more punches than Manny so I figured they had the card switched or something. So, I thought it's weird.
Mosley added:
Anyway, I thought Manny might have outpointed Mayweather on that fight but the cards and everything seemed differently so I don’t know.
When asked whether the result would have been different if the fight happened seven years ago instead of 2015, Mosley said:
We don't know because Mayweather is very crafty and very fast. And I think it would have been hard for Manny to still get in any shots.
Despite the controversies, Floyd Mayweather retired with an unblemished pro record of 50-0-0. His last professional fight was back in 2017, against Conor McGregor. Manny Pacquiao, meanwhile, is set to make his return on July 19, taking on Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title at the age of 46.
The Latest Boxing News
David Benavidez Accuses Canelo Alvarez of Steroid Use: "All Those Dudes Are Dirty"
Dana White Confirms Venue For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Mario Barrios Fires Warning At Manny Pacquiao, Going Into Fight With ‘Bad Intentions'
Shane Mosley Reveals 'Problem' Manny Pacquiao Must Depend On vs Mario Barrios