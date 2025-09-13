Stephen A. Smith And Errol Spence Jr Reveal Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Pick
Stephen A. Smith has delivered his final prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford. The biggest fight in recent boxing history is set to go down on September 13.
Crawford moves up two weight classes to take on Canelo, who currently holds the undisputed super middleweight title. It's a highly anticipated event and with a win, one of the fighers will strengthen their claim as one of the best of the modern era.
Stephen A. Smith has now given his detailed breakdown of the fight and has revealed who he is backing to come out victorious.
Stephen A. Smith's Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford prediction
Stephen A. said, "I am looking at Crawford right now, I am just scared. I got him winning by decision. What I'd say is, he has to stay away. Don't stand in front of Canelo, trying to exchange. I think that'll be a mistake."
"Canelo looked a bit small yesterday. We know once the weigh-ins subside, he's gonna come bigger and strong. This is his 12th fight at 168. He is undefeated at 11-0 in these fights. This is Crawford's first fight at 168, but I am still gonna go Crawford."
Stephen A. Smith has previously backed Crawford to win the fight and he is clearly sticking by his guns.
Errol Spence Jr reveals Canelo vs Crawford pick
Errol Spence Jr is one of Terence Crawford's biggest career wins. They fought for the undisputed title back in 2023 in what was touted to be one of the best fights of the modern era. Crawford put on a clinic and won lopsidedly via stoppage.
Spence hasn't fought since, but he is backing his former foe, with whom he has always shared a respectful and cordial relationship. Spence wrote on X:
"FYI I’m going for Crawford."
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Mike Perry, Jeremy Stephens Nearly Come To Blows At BKFC 80 Face-off
Boxing Tonight (9/13/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Canelo vs Crawford & More
Oscar De La Hoya Disses Canelo Alvarez In Final Terence Crawford Fight Prediction